Bluejays host runners at home AGHS Invitational

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood cross country team took part in their home invite on Sept. 20 in Ashland. Leading the Bluejays with a top 10 finish in the boys race was Elliot Gossin in a time of 19:26.47 to put him in eighth place.

Also getting inside the top 10 was Cooper Maack. He ended up finishing 10th by one-tenth of a second over Lawson Tjardes of Fort Calhoun by running a 19:32.23.

Back in 31st place for A-G was Nick Wilhite in a time of 21:40.64 and 34th was Gabe Holtz who ran a 22:13.74. Less than 20 seconds behind Holtz and right behind him place wise was Logan McVay in a time of 22:30.01.

Elyse Hakenkamp and Dayna Wilson finished very close together for the Bluejays in the girl’s race. Getting 18th was Hakenkamp in a time of 25:26.86 and Wilson was 10 seconds off her pace in 19th clocking a 25:36.33.

Individually Gus Lampe of Omaha Roncalli and Olivia Malousek of Douglas County West won in times of 18:08.69 and 20:34.64.

In the team race, it was DC West who was first in the girls standings with 18 points and Roncalli/Brownell-Talbot won the boys side with 43 points. The Bluejay boys finished seventh as a team with 81 points.