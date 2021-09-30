Bluejays host runners at home AGHS Invitational

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood cross country team took part in their home invite on Sept. 20 in Ashland. Leading the Bluejays with a top 10 finish in the boys race was Elliot Gossin in a time of 19:26.47 to put him in eighth place.
Also getting inside the top 10 was Cooper Maack. He ended up finishing 10th by one-tenth of a second over Lawson Tjardes of Fort Calhoun by running a 19:32.23.
Back in 31st place for A-G was Nick Wilhite in a time of 21:40.64 and 34th was Gabe Holtz who ran a 22:13.74. Less than 20 seconds behind Holtz and right behind him place wise was Logan McVay in a time of 22:30.01.
Elyse Hakenkamp and Dayna Wilson finished very close together for the Bluejays in the girl’s race. Getting 18th was Hakenkamp in a time of 25:26.86 and Wilson was 10 seconds off her pace in 19th clocking a 25:36.33.
Individually Gus Lampe of Omaha Roncalli and Olivia Malousek of Douglas County West won in times of 18:08.69 and 20:34.64.
In the team race, it was DC West who was first in the girls standings with 18 points and Roncalli/Brownell-Talbot won the boys side with 43 points. The Bluejay boys finished seventh as a team with 81 points.
On Thursday at the North Bend Invite, Gossin was the top finish for A-G in 17th place in a time of 19:48.22. Finishing in 36th and 37th place was Maack and Wilhite in times of 21:27.53 and 21:28.20. Not far off their pace was Holtz in 41st running a 21:52.16.
The final two runners for the Bluejays were McVay and Lightfoot. McVay ended up getting 57th and ran a 23:29.75 and Lightfoot was 63rd running a 24:51.87.
Wilson was the only girl participant for the Bluejays in the varsity competition. She got 24th clocking a 25:44.85.
A-G will be taking part in the Syracuse Invite on Oct. 1. The races will start at 3:45 p.m. and will be run at the Syracuse Country Club.
