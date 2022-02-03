Bluejays get pair of wins in conference tournament

The game didn’t look like it was initially going to go the Bluejays way as they trailed 11-0 early on. A three from Fangmeyer and a fast break layup by Emma Keith helped A-G cut the deficit down to 13-8 by the end of the quarter.

Two three-pointers from Alivia Pike and another from Fangmeyer gave the Bluejays their first lead of the game at 19-16. Heading into halftime, A-G had erased a double-digit deficit and now had a 24-19 advantage.

Midway through the third, DC West was making a run when Tonjes made a three that kept the Bluejays in front 31-27. With one quarter remaining, A-G had increased their lead to six points at 35-29.

It was another close battle between the two squads in the fourth. Once again, it was the Bluejays who came out ahead on the scoreboard by a point.

Pike was the high scorer for A-G with 15 points and Fangmeyer was right behind her with 12 points. Scoring nine points was Emma Keith, Comstock finished with eight, and Tonjes ended up with five points.