Bluejays get pair of wins in conference tournament

MURRAY- A solid first half of play propelled the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team to a 35-25 win over Louisville in the third-place game of the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 29 at Conestoga. The Bluejays finished with a 2-1 record this year in the conference tournament.
Jumping out to a 10-5 lead early on with a three from Alivia Pike was A-G. They tacked four more points onto that advantage and were up 14-5 at the end of the first.
Pike was able to knock down two huge threes to start the second for the Bluejays. This helped them grab a 26-10 lead at the half.
In the third, the Bluejays were held to just six points. They came from Jaycee Fangmeyer and Emma Keith and kept A-G up 33-18.
It was another tough offensive quarter with three points in the fourth for the Bluejays. Luckily A-G’s defense stepped up and held Louisville to just seven points.
Pike had her best game of the tournament with 17 points. Scoring eight points was Danielle Tonjes, both Hannah Keith and Joslyn Sargent had three, Lauren Gerdes scored two, and Presley Harms and Paige Comstock each finished with one point.
The Bluejays began the conference tournament by upsetting the fourth seed DC West on the road 49-42. A-G outrebounded the Falcons 33 to 26 and held them to just 9% from three-point range.
The game didn’t look like it was initially going to go the Bluejays way as they trailed 11-0 early on. A three from Fangmeyer and a fast break layup by Emma Keith helped A-G cut the deficit down to 13-8 by the end of the quarter.
Two three-pointers from Alivia Pike and another from Fangmeyer gave the Bluejays their first lead of the game at 19-16. Heading into halftime, A-G had erased a double-digit deficit and now had a 24-19 advantage.
Midway through the third, DC West was making a run when Tonjes made a three that kept the Bluejays in front 31-27. With one quarter remaining, A-G had increased their lead to six points at 35-29.
It was another close battle between the two squads in the fourth. Once again, it was the Bluejays who came out ahead on the scoreboard by a point.
Pike was the high scorer for A-G with 15 points and Fangmeyer was right behind her with 12 points. Scoring nine points was Emma Keith, Comstock finished with eight, and Tonjes ended up with five points.
That victory moved the Bluejays on to a matchup with Class B No. 10 Syracuse in the semifinals on Jan. 27. After taking the Rockets to overtime the prior week, it was a much different outcome as Syracuse ran away with a 69-44 victory.
A-G did not get out to a good start offensively, and as a result, were outscored by the Rockets 23-7 in the first quarter.
Things did not improve in the second, with another seven points put up by the Bluejays. After one half of play, A-G was trailing 34-14.
The Bluejays experienced their best offensive quarter of the game when they scored 19 points in the third. Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t match the offense as they gave up 17 points to Syracuse.
With a 51-33 deficit to start the fourth, A-G continued to find success on offense with another 11 points.
Emma Keith led the way for the Bluejays by scoring 11. Tonjes was right behind her with 10 points, Pike had nine, scoring five was Gerdes, both Jenna Grell and Fangmeyer had three, Harms ended up with two points, and Comstock finished with a single point.
On Feb. 1, A-G played at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. They have an away game at Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 and then return home to take on Douglas County West at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4.