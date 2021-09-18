Bluejays get back to winning ways

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team went 4-2 over the last week to help push their record above .500 on the season. They accomplished this by beating Douglas County West 7-1 and Syracuse 15-0 in the Syracuse Triangular on Sept. 7, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home 12-0 on Sept. 9, and then defeated Fairbury 2-1 at their home invite on Sept. 11.
Against the Jeffs on Saturday, it was a pitchers’ duel between Kealie Riecken of A-G and Mans of Fairbury.
Fairbury would score the first run of the game in the top of the second. After a Jeff batter was walked, they came up with a sacrifice fly to center that scored a run.
In the bottom of the third, Danielle Tonjes led the inning off with a homer that sored over the fence and tied the game.
Hannah Keith led off the inning with a single to right field and then was moved up to third on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice bunt. All the Bluejays needed to take a 2-1 lead was put a ball in play and that is exactly what Alexa Meyer-Bundy did.
In two of the three final innings, Fairbury was able to get two runners on base. Both times Riecken got out of the jams for A-G.
Riecken only gave up four hits in the entire seven innings of play. She also had one earned run and one strikeout.
With the bats, Tonjes and Keith drove in one run apiece. Finishing with two hits in the win were Devin Rodgerson and Kaelyn Fisher.
Two days earlier, the Bluejays took care of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in three innings.
The first run of the game was scored in the bottom of the first when Abby Fischer singled to left scoring Tonjes.
A majority of the damage in the run department was done in the second, where three doubles by Kaitlin Pfeiffer, Tonjes and Joslyn Sargent scored four runs. After the next two batters were hit by pitches, Piper Boggs popped out scoring another run and increasing the lead to 6-0 for A-G.
Keith tripled, Rodgerson doubled and an error in the outfield made it 10-0 after two.
In what turned out to be the Bluejays’ final at-bat, they needed just two runs for a 12-run rule. They got just that with doubles from Abby Fisher and Sargent.
Similar to the game against the Patriots, A-G ended up winning in three innings against Syracuse. This was thanks to a nine run second inning by the Bluejays.
Leading 1-0, Roderson broke the game wide open with a three-run homer to left field. A triple by Meyer-Bundy, a sacrifice fly by Tonjes, a single by Boggs and a double by Keith increased the lead to 9-0.
Six more runs were scored in the third, and then Kealie Riecken struck out two of the three batters for the Rockets in the final frame.
Boggs and Keith both had three RBI in the victory, while Meyer-Bundy and Rodgerson drove in two. Sargent and Tonjes both had one RBI.
In the first game of the Syracuse triangular on Sept. 7, A-G was matched up against DC West. In that game, the Bluejays trailed up until the third inning.
In that inning, they finally tied the game up with a sacrifice fly by Sargent with the bases loaded that drove in Ava Miller. Singles by Abby Fisher and Kaelyn Fisher and then a sacrifice fly by Boggs increased A-G’s advantage up to 4-1.
In the fourth, Fisher single scored one, and then two were scored in the fifth on a fielder’s choice and a single by Meyer-Bundy. Keith finished the game off with two strikeouts and a pop out.
Keith went all six innings on the mound for the Bluejays and had 11 strikeouts.
Both of A-G’s losses on the week came in their home tournament on Saturday. They were to Omaha Gross 7-1, and Ralston 4-2.
Against Gross, Keith pitched three innings and gave up five runs and Gossin pitched 2.1 innings in relief with one strikeout and no runs given up. Pitching all seven innings against Ralston was Gossin with three earned runs and four strikeouts.
Hitting the ball, Tonjes, Fisher, Boggs, and Rodgerson all had one RBI against the Cougars. Fisher had the only run driven for A-G against the Rams.
Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.