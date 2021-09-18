Bluejays get back to winning ways

Six more runs were scored in the third, and then Kealie Riecken struck out two of the three batters for the Rockets in the final frame.

Boggs and Keith both had three RBI in the victory, while Meyer-Bundy and Rodgerson drove in two. Sargent and Tonjes both had one RBI.

In the first game of the Syracuse triangular on Sept. 7, A-G was matched up against DC West. In that game, the Bluejays trailed up until the third inning.

In that inning, they finally tied the game up with a sacrifice fly by Sargent with the bases loaded that drove in Ava Miller. Singles by Abby Fisher and Kaelyn Fisher and then a sacrifice fly by Boggs increased A-G’s advantage up to 4-1.

In the fourth, Fisher single scored one, and then two were scored in the fifth on a fielder’s choice and a single by Meyer-Bundy. Keith finished the game off with two strikeouts and a pop out.

Keith went all six innings on the mound for the Bluejays and had 11 strikeouts.

Both of A-G’s losses on the week came in their home tournament on Saturday. They were to Omaha Gross 7-1, and Ralston 4-2.