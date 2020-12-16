Bluejays finish week with 1-2 mark

ASHLAND – The week got off to a tough start for the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team when they were defeated by the Wahoo Warriors 50-35 at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Dec. 8.
The first half told the story.
Wahoo outscored the Jays 30-11 over the first 16 minutes and limited the home team to just three made field goals.
The Jays played better in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 24-20, but the first half deficit proved too steep.
AGHS shot just 22% from the field, converted on only 3-of-18 from behind the three-point line and made just six of 14 from the free throw line.
Senior Kiara Libal scored a team-high 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field. She also grabbed four rebounds and came away with two steals. Senior Saige Craven also finished in double-figures with 10 and added three rebounds.
Freshman Alivia Pike led the Jays on the boards with eight.
The struggles on the offensive end of the floor continued for the Bluejays continued against the Elmwood-Murdock Knights on the road on Dec. 11.
The Bluejays led 14-12 after one quarter and 24-15 at the half, but were limited to just five total points over the final 16 minutes and were defeated 37-29.
The Bluejays connected on 9-of-47 from the field and were able to convert on just four of 20 from behind the three-point line.
Libal led the team in scoring with 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line. She also led the team with four steals. Craven also finished in double-figures with 10 points and led the team with seven rebounds.
The Jays were able to bounce back the next afternoon at home against Louisville.
The Lions got off to a fast start against the Jays, leading 18-9 after one quarter. The home team rallied and was able to pull away in the fourth quarter for the 44-39 victory.
The Jays outscored the Lions 18-8 in the second quarter and lead 27-26 going into half.
The Lions outscored the Jays 8-6 in the third quarter and took a slim 34-33 advantage into the final quarter.
The Jays outscored the Lions 11-5 over the final eight minutes and were able to pull out their second win of the season.
Libal and Craven combined for 36 of the 44 total points, with Libal leading the way with a season-high 23 on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and a 6-of-8 performance from the foul line. Craven added 13 points.
Senior Carly vonRentzell added four points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Jays only turned the ball over four times compared to 15 for the Lions.
The Jays played on the road Tuesday night against Milford. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
