Bluejays finish week with 1-2 mark

The Bluejays connected on 9-of-47 from the field and were able to convert on just four of 20 from behind the three-point line.

Libal led the team in scoring with 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line. She also led the team with four steals. Craven also finished in double-figures with 10 points and led the team with seven rebounds.

The Jays were able to bounce back the next afternoon at home against Louisville.

The Lions got off to a fast start against the Jays, leading 18-9 after one quarter. The home team rallied and was able to pull away in the fourth quarter for the 44-39 victory.

The Jays outscored the Lions 18-8 in the second quarter and lead 27-26 going into half.

The Lions outscored the Jays 8-6 in the third quarter and took a slim 34-33 advantage into the final quarter.

The Jays outscored the Lions 11-5 over the final eight minutes and were able to pull out their second win of the season.

Libal and Craven combined for 36 of the 44 total points, with Libal leading the way with a season-high 23 on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and a 6-of-8 performance from the foul line. Craven added 13 points.