Bluejays finish in sixth place at Dale Bonger Invitational

ALBION- This past week the Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team traveled to the Dale Bonger Invitational at Boone Central on Jan. 29 that had some of the best teams in Class C. The Bluejays finished with one individual champion with Luke Lambert at 220 and got sixth as a team with 114 points.
Lambert earned a bye in the first round and then was able to knock off Camden Moser of Boone Central in 0:29 with a pin.
From there, he took on two of the top three wrestlers in Class C in Reilly Miller of Aquinas and Jared Janssen of Crofton/Bloomfield. He defeated Miller with a 6-4 decision in the semifinal and then pinned Janssen of Crofton in 3:08 in the first-place match.
Blaine Christo was the lone second-place finisher for the Bluejays at 132 pounds. He pinned Cole Schroer of Kearney in 3:17 in his first match and then earned a 3-1 decision against Gavin Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove.
Taking third place was Ty Beetison who went 4-1 at 145 pounds. He pinned Mason Schaffer of Elkhorn Valley, Zack Solomon of Kearney, Kelby Coufal of Aquinas, and Owen Sack of St. Paul in 2:50, 1:43, 1:58, and then 1:59.
Nathan Upton was able to battle his way to a fourth-place finish at 170. After losing his first match, he won a 3-2 and 8-3 decision over Colton Ray of Boone Central/Newman Grove and Parker Sackville of Pierce and then pinned Zack Watson of Kearney in 4:03.
Finishing with two wins at 126 pounds and getting fifth place was Austyn Cote. He earned a 3-1 decision over Brock Burry of Bayard and a 13-6 decision against Vincent Petersen of Kearney.
Taking home sixth place for A-G was Treyton Tweton at 152 pounds and Shone Cote at 182.
Tweton had three wins on his way to the medal stand. He pinned Oliver Schluns of O’Neill, Kolton Gilmore of Arlington, and Taj Wilson of Kearney in 0:21, 3:42, and 2:18.
Picking up one win for the day was Shon Cote. He pinned Cale Schwer of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 1:33.
Not medaling, but also winning a match was Carver Konzem at 160. He pinned Jacob Beans of Arlington at the 0:30 mark.
On top of the tournament, the Bluejays hosted a dual with Class B No. 10 Nebraska City on Jan. 27. A-G ended up losing to the Pioneers 38-24.
Konzem had the first win for the Bluejays at 170 pounds. He won a narrow 2-1 decision against Logan Hobbs.
That was followed up by Shon Cote at 182 winning a 6-3 decision over Kaden Johnson and Jaden Wilsey pinning Connor Nuemeister in 1:25 at 195. Lambert kept the streak of four wins in a row for A-G going at 220 pounds with a 6-4 decision against Class B No. 6 Mikah Ruiz.