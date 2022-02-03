Bluejays finish in sixth place at Dale Bonger Invitational

ALBION- This past week the Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team traveled to the Dale Bonger Invitational at Boone Central on Jan. 29 that had some of the best teams in Class C. The Bluejays finished with one individual champion with Luke Lambert at 220 and got sixth as a team with 114 points.

Lambert earned a bye in the first round and then was able to knock off Camden Moser of Boone Central in 0:29 with a pin.

From there, he took on two of the top three wrestlers in Class C in Reilly Miller of Aquinas and Jared Janssen of Crofton/Bloomfield. He defeated Miller with a 6-4 decision in the semifinal and then pinned Janssen of Crofton in 3:08 in the first-place match.

Blaine Christo was the lone second-place finisher for the Bluejays at 132 pounds. He pinned Cole Schroer of Kearney in 3:17 in his first match and then earned a 3-1 decision against Gavin Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove.

Taking third place was Ty Beetison who went 4-1 at 145 pounds. He pinned Mason Schaffer of Elkhorn Valley, Zack Solomon of Kearney, Kelby Coufal of Aquinas, and Owen Sack of St. Paul in 2:50, 1:43, 1:58, and then 1:59.