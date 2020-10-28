Bluejays finish 14th at state meet in Kearney

KEARNEY – On a frigid afternoon in Kearney at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships the Ashland-Greenwood girls cross country team got the chance to compete against the best athletes in the state in Class C.

The Jays qualified as a team for the first time in school history and ended up in 14th place after combining for 174 team points.

The Jays top performance was turned in by senior Jaiden Tweton. Tweton turned in a solid performance in Kearney and ended up in 19th place with a time of 20:48.

Senior Darby Walsh, a state meet veteran, finished in 60th place at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 22:03.

Senior Trinity Rowley got a chance to cap her career at the state meet and ended up in 82nd place with a time of 22:58.

Sophomore Dayna Wilson ran at her first state meet and ended up in 89th place with a time of 23:18.

Junior Mollie Konen and freshman Jasmina Kahlil also ran for the Bluejays at the state meet and finished 106th and 114th respectively.

“We were very pleased on how the state meet went. Going in, we were hoping to place within the top 10 for teams. We placed 14th overall. Individually, each runner ran very well and every girl ran their best time at that course. Overall, despite not placing as high as we wanted to, it was an excellent first-time state appearance for many of our girls,” said Head Coach Andrea King.