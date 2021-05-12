Bluejays end regular season with meet at Raymond Central

RAYMOND – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams capped the regular season with a meet on a pleasant Thursday afternoon at Raymond Central High School.
The girls team finished fourth at the meet with 60 team points.
A first-place finish and two runners-up on the track powered the Jays at the meet.
Sprinter Presley Harms posted her top time of the year in the 100-meter dash and won the event with a time of 13.29.
Senior middle distance competitor Jaiden Tweton finished runner-up in the 800-meter run while posting a season-best time of 2:25.84. She also finished fourth in the mile after completing four laps with a time of 5:45.
Senior Darby Walsh added a second-place finish in the two-mile after crossing the finish line with a season-best time of 12:36.
Hurdlers Jadah Laughlin and Lauren Gerdes added three medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles events.
Laughlin finished fourth in the 100’s with a time of 17.43 and finished fifth in the 300s with a time of 53.57.
Gerdes added a sixth-place medal in the 300s (55.28).
The Bluejays sprint relay team made up of Jaylyn Horton, Harms, Tweton and Laughlin finished third at the meet after combining to finish with a time of 54.94.
Gerdes finished in a tie for second in the high jump after clearing 5-feet.
Alivia Pike (pole vault) and Harms (triple jump) also added medals in the field events.
Boys Coach Brian Thimm limited his top competitors to a handful of events and as a result the boys team finished sixth with 52 team points.
“We rested several guys today or held them out of some of their events. We have districts next Thursday in Platteview so our focus is on being prepared for that,” Thimm stated.
Junior Evan Shepard finished third in the 300-meter hurdle event after posting a season-best time of 42.74.
Senior Joe Burke added a third-place medal in the 100s (16.81) and a sixth-place medal in the 300’s (45.95).
The Bluejays sprint relay team made up of Shepard, Jarrod Nafzinger, Grant Buller and Lleyton West combined to finish second in the event with a time of 46.79.
Freshman shot putter Tobin Engelhard finished runner-up in the event with a mark of 42-5.25.
Sophomore Luke Lambert added medals in the shot put and discus events for the Jays.
Bluejays Cinch Beetison (pole vault), Grant Buller (long jump), Josh Malousek (triple jump) and Braxton Mech (discus) also added medals in the field events.