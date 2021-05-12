Bluejays end regular season with meet at Raymond Central

RAYMOND – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams capped the regular season with a meet on a pleasant Thursday afternoon at Raymond Central High School.

The girls team finished fourth at the meet with 60 team points.

A first-place finish and two runners-up on the track powered the Jays at the meet.

Sprinter Presley Harms posted her top time of the year in the 100-meter dash and won the event with a time of 13.29.

Senior middle distance competitor Jaiden Tweton finished runner-up in the 800-meter run while posting a season-best time of 2:25.84. She also finished fourth in the mile after completing four laps with a time of 5:45.

Senior Darby Walsh added a second-place finish in the two-mile after crossing the finish line with a season-best time of 12:36.

Hurdlers Jadah Laughlin and Lauren Gerdes added three medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles events.

Laughlin finished fourth in the 100’s with a time of 17.43 and finished fifth in the 300s with a time of 53.57.

Gerdes added a sixth-place medal in the 300s (55.28).