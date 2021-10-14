Bluejays drop two matches on road

Against a rated opponent and a school, a class size bigger than A-G, the Bluejays Volleyball Team was not able to pick up a win over the last week. On Oct. 5, the Bluejays were defeated by Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan 3-1 and then fell 3-1 at Platteview on Oct. 7.

In the first two sets of their match on Tuesday, it was the Chieftains who raced out to a 2-0 lead, by winning sets one and two 25-16.

A-G was able to turn things around during the third set and dominated from start to finish. 25-8 ended up being the final score of the set the Bluejays won.

After such a convincing win, A-G wasn’t able to follow it up with the performance they were looking for or wanted. They were once again thwarted by Yutan 25-16.

Like in most matches this year, Brynn Glock led the Bluejays with eight kills, and Presley Harms had seven. Earning four kills was Lauren Gerdes, while Raeghan Craven and Leah Levin had two, and Emma Keith finished with one.

Tallying six aces in the match was Keith and Alivia Pike had two. Registering three blocks was Gerdes and Harms and Pike ended with two.

Defensively, Emma Keith had 15 digs and Glock had 14. In the assist category, Craven led the way for A-G with 20.