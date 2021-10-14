Bluejays drop two matches on road

Against a rated opponent and a school, a class size bigger than A-G, the Bluejays Volleyball Team was not able to pick up a win over the last week. On Oct. 5, the Bluejays were defeated by Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan 3-1 and then fell 3-1 at Platteview on Oct. 7.
In the first two sets of their match on Tuesday, it was the Chieftains who raced out to a 2-0 lead, by winning sets one and two 25-16.
A-G was able to turn things around during the third set and dominated from start to finish. 25-8 ended up being the final score of the set the Bluejays won.
After such a convincing win, A-G wasn’t able to follow it up with the performance they were looking for or wanted. They were once again thwarted by Yutan 25-16.
Like in most matches this year, Brynn Glock led the Bluejays with eight kills, and Presley Harms had seven. Earning four kills was Lauren Gerdes, while Raeghan Craven and Leah Levin had two, and Emma Keith finished with one.
Tallying six aces in the match was Keith and Alivia Pike had two. Registering three blocks was Gerdes and Harms and Pike ended with two.
Defensively, Emma Keith had 15 digs and Glock had 14. In the assist category, Craven led the way for A-G with 20.
In the Bluejays matchup with Platteview Thursday, it was a much better start, with them winning by a final of 25-23.
During the next two sets, it wasn’t nearly as close, with the Trojans dominating 25-8 and 25-18. In the final set, it was much closer, but it was still the Bluejays on losing end, 28-26.
Harms led A-G with eight kills in the match, while Glock had six, and Pike ended up registering five. Finishing the match with three kills was Levin and Gerdes had one.
Having a great game at the net was Pike with six blocks and Gerdes with four. Earning three blocks in the match was Glock, while Harms and Levin finished with two.
This week the Bluejays will be taking part in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. They had an away game at Douglas County West to open up the tournament on Oct. 12.
