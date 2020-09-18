Bluejays compete in two-day tourney

MALCOLM – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay volleyball team improved to 6-3 on the season after posting a mark of 5-1 last week, including a third place tournament finish.
The week got off to a strong start for the Bluejays after they were able to record a 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 road win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Sept. 8.
The Jays got a big game at the net from senior Carly vonRentzell. She led the team with 13 kills and hit .270. Teammates Lane Whaley and Jess Stander added six apiece.
The Bluejays utilized an aggressive serve to finish with a season-high 16 ace serves. VonRentzell, senior Saige Craven and Stander combined for 10 of them.
Senior libero Alexa Edmisten led the Jays with 18 digs, while Stander contributed 10 more.
Edmisten and Whaley led the team in serve receive.
Craven and junior Brynn Glock combined to hand out 18 set assists.
The Jays returned to the court on Thursday when they opened play in the Malcolm Tournament on Sept. 10 in Malcolm.
The Jays started the tournament with a 25-20 and 25-13 victory over conference foe Fort Calhoun.
Seniors vonRentzell and Stander combined to finish with 11 of the team’s 20 kills against the Pioneers.
The Jays came through with nine ace serves and connected on 42 of their 48 serves.
Senior Alexa Edmisten led the team defensively with 12 digs.
Senior Saige Craven dished out 12 set assists against Fort Calhoun.
Senior Lane Whaley led the team in serve receive.
The Bluejays were defeated by the host Clippers in game two later that night. Malcolm won in three sets 25-14, 20-25 and 25-23.
The Jays hit .213 against the Clippers and were led by vonRentzell who finished with 12 kills. Craven hit .368 and added eight more.
Malcolm was able to limit the Jays’ aggressive serve and AGHS finished with just three aces from behind the service line.
Edmisten finished with 17 digs and Craven added 12 more.
Craven and Glock handed out 15 set assists apiece.
Edmisten was solid in serve receive.
After a day off, the Jays returned to Malcolm on Saturday for matches against the Centennial Broncos and Fairbury Jeffs.
The Jays defeated the Broncos on Saturday morning in three sets 22-25, 25-16 and 25-21.
Stander led the Jays at the net offensively with 12 kills. VonRentzell and Craven combined for 17 more.
Edmisten (13), Whaley (11) and Craven (10) all finished with double-digit dig stats.
Glock and Craven combined for 33 set assists.
The Jays made it two wins in a row with a straight set win over Fairbury.
AGHS finished with 22 kills against the Jeffs and were led by Craven and Stander who finished with six and five apiece, respectively.
Stander added three aces at the service line to lead the Jays.
Whaley, Edmisten and vonRentzell each finished with six digs to lead the way defensively.
Glock handed out 10 set assists.
The win over Fairbury put the Jays into the third-place match with the Milford Eagles. The Jays won in three sets 25-22, 21-25 and 33-31.
VonRentzell finished with a career-high 16 kills and Stander added 14 more.
Whaley led the way defensively with a career-high 24 digs.
Craven added a season-high 28 set assists and Glock chipped in 17 more.
“We had very high expectations for the Malcolm Tournament this year. We won it last year and wanted to set the bar high. We played Milford for third. It was one competitive game. They played phenomenal defense and we really had to find ways to put the ball down. I felt this game was so many rallies back and forth and it came down to who was going to finish. The third set was very intense as it went back and forth and ended up 33-31 with us finishing the match. It was such an adrenaline rush and the girls found a way to dig deep and finish strong,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Megan Rossell.
The Bluejays played a conference match against Arlington on Tuesday night. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
