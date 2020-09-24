Bluejays compete at Yutan Invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood cross country teams got a great day to compete on Sept. 14 when they traveled to Walnut Grove in Omaha to take part in the annual Yutan Invitational.

The girls team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 41 team points t. Douglas County West won the meet after scoring just 17 points.

Three Jay runners medaled at the meet including senior Jaiden Tweton who completed the 5K course with a time of 22:09, good enough for fifth place.

Teammates Darby Walsh and Dayna Wilson also medaled at the meet after finishing in 11th and 14th place respectively with times of 23:05 and 23:32.

Other varsity runners for the Jays included Trinity Rowley (26th, 25:49) and Mollie Konen (33rd, 26:42).

Three varsity runners competed at the meet in Omaha for the Bluejay boys team and they were led by Elliot Gossin who completed the course with a time of 19:56, good enough for 24th place at the meet.

Other Jay varsity runners included Gabe Holtz (61st, 22:51) and Nick Starns (63rd, 23:14).