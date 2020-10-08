Bluejays compete at Syracuse Invitational

SYRACUSE – the Ashland-Greenwood cross country teams got a beautiful day to compete at the annual Syracuse Invitational held at the Syracuse Country Club on Oct. 2.

The Bluejay girls team finished fourth at the meet after scoring 72 points.

Senior Jaiden Tweton ended up third at the meet after completing the course with a time of 19:56.

Senior Darby Walsh also medaled after crossing the finish line in 15th place with a time of 20:56.

Other varsity finishers included senior Trinity Rowley (30th, 22:13), sophomore Dayna Wilson (33rd, 22:27) and junior Mollie Konen (44th, 23:53).

Three Bluejays competed for the boys team and they were once again led by freshman Elliot Gossin. Gossin finished 35th at the meet after completing the 5K course with a time of 18:12.

Junior Gabe Holtz (54th, 19:50) and senior Nick Starns (58th, 20:17) also ran at the meet in Syracuse.