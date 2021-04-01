Bluejays compete at first outdoor meet

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams hosted their annual invitational meet at Ashland-Greenwood High School last Friday and both the boys and girls teams ended up fourth after some solid performances.

The boys team scored 63 points at the meet and was led by a pair of gold medal winner performances from junior Evan Shepard. Shepard got his day started with a gold-medal winning performance in the high jump. Shepard’s mark of 6-1 easily outdistanced the field.

He also performed well on the track, piling up 14 points in the hurdle events. Shepard crossed the finish line first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.8 seconds. He also added a fourth place finish in the 300s after crossing the finish line with a time of 52.12.

Senior middle-distance specialist Jarrod Nafzinger added a second-place finish in the 800-meter run after finishing his two laps with a time of 2:13 minutes.

Discus competitor Owen Jacobs added a second place finish in the discus event after posting a mark of 113-5.5

The top relay performance was turned in by the Jays sprint relay team consisting of Shepard, Grant Buller, Lleyton West and Lane Zimmerman. The quartet finished third with a time of 46.91 seconds.