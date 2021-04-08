Bluejays compete among talented field at Norris Invitational

HICKMAN – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams competed among some of the top teams and athletes in Class B while competing at Norris High School on April 1.

The girls team finished ninth at the meet after scoring 14 points last Thursday powered by medal-winning performances from Jaiden Tweton, Darby Walsh and Lauren Gerdes.

Tweton secured fifth-place medals in the 400-meter and 800-meter events.

She completed the 400-meter dash with a time of 65.43 and turned in a time of 2:29 in an extremely competitive half mile event which was won in 2:24.

Walsh added medals in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter events. She broke the 6-minute barrier in the mile and finished fifth with a time of 5:56.

She also finished fifth in the two-mile after completing eight laps in 12:41.

Gerdes proved she belonged in a talented field in the high jump and ended up third after soaring over 4-8. It came down to misses as five jumpers cleared 4-8 at the meet.

The boys team scored 12 points at the meet and they were all scored by junior Evan Shepard in the 110 and 300-meter hurdle events.