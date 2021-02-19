Bluejays cap regular season with two victories

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team defeated Conestoga and Omaha Mercy last week and as a result will head into the postseason with the a record of 13-9.

The week started with a dominating 70-41 road victory over Conestoga on Feb. 5.

The Bluejays scored a season-high 44 points in the first half and rolled to the big 29-point victory.

The Bluejays made a season-high 12 3-pointers and shot 40% from the field and they were also able to convert on 7-of-10 from the free throw line.

Senior guard Kiara Libal scored 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. She also made all five of her free throws. Libal upped her season average to 20.6 points a game and is shooting 86% from the free throw line.

Libal also tied with senior Alexa Edmisten for the team lead in steals with five against the Cougars.

Senior Chloe Bergsten and freshman Alivia Pike also scored in double-figures, finishing with 10 apiece. Pike also grabbed six rebounds.

Senior Camryn Ray added six points and grabbed two rebounds.