Bluejays advance to district final

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay boys basketball team secured a pair of wins while competing at home last week in the Class C1-3 Sub-District Tournament.
The Jays started the tournament with a narrow 46-43 win in the semifinals against the Boys Town Cowboys on Feb. 23.
The Bluejays got off to a rough start and found themselves trailing 12-0 after four minutes.
The Jays regrouped and after trailing 15-7 after one quarter, outscored the Cowboys 39-28 over the final three quarters while securing the 46-43 win.
The two teams combined for 16 made 3-pointers and the Bluejays shot 47 percent from behind the arc.
“We dug ourselves a big hole early and the guys did a great job of keeping their composure and battling back. Both teams shot really well from the outside and while we didn’t play as well as we would have liked, we again found a way to win and continue our season,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
Bluejay sophomore Cougar Konzem had a strong game for AGHS and led the team in scoring with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Junior Evan Shepard added 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and he finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.
The win put the Jays into the Sub-District final against rival Louisville on Feb. 25.
The game was the third meeting between the two squads with AGHS winning both games by a total of 10 points.
The third contest was another four quarter battle.
The Bluejays again got off to a slow start and trailed 5-2 after one quarter before building a 15-12 halftime lead.
The Jays owned the second half and pulled away for the 41-24 victory.
“We did not get the start we wanted, but the guys kept battling. They did an excellent job on defense the entire game and that gave us time for our offense to come around, which it eventually did. It was great to host our two sub-district games as there was awesome energy in our gym,” said Mohs.
Senior Jarrod Nafzinger filled up the stat sheet and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Shepard scored eight points and junior Max Parker came through with seven points and seven assists.
The Bluejays played against Adams Central (23-3) on Monday night at Centennial High School.
The game story will appear in next week’s newspaper.