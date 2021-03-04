Bluejays advance to district final

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay boys basketball team secured a pair of wins while competing at home last week in the Class C1-3 Sub-District Tournament.

The Jays started the tournament with a narrow 46-43 win in the semifinals against the Boys Town Cowboys on Feb. 23.

The Bluejays got off to a rough start and found themselves trailing 12-0 after four minutes.

The Jays regrouped and after trailing 15-7 after one quarter, outscored the Cowboys 39-28 over the final three quarters while securing the 46-43 win.

The two teams combined for 16 made 3-pointers and the Bluejays shot 47 percent from behind the arc.

“We dug ourselves a big hole early and the guys did a great job of keeping their composure and battling back. Both teams shot really well from the outside and while we didn’t play as well as we would have liked, we again found a way to win and continue our season,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.

Bluejay sophomore Cougar Konzem had a strong game for AGHS and led the team in scoring with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Junior Evan Shepard added 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and he finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.