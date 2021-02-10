 Skip to main content
Bluejays advance eight wrestlers to district meet
Bluejays advance eight wrestlers to district meet

OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team finished third at the Class B-3 sub-district tournament at Omaha Skutt Catholic High School on a snowy Saturday afternoon.

Eight Bluejay wrestlers advanced to Friday’s Class B-3 District final at Northwest High School in Grand Island.

One of the wrestlers who advanced was 113-pound sophomore Blaine Christo. Christo improved to 21-1 on the season with two more pinfall victories. Christo scored a team-high 22 points at the sub-district tournament.

Ashland-Greenwood 195-pound sophomore Luke Lambert also finished first on Saturday after notching two contested victories and scoring 18 points for the Bluejays. Lambert improved to 23-7 with the two victories.

Austyn Cote, 126-pound freshman, finished third at the sub-district meet after scoring a pinfall victory over Colton Jelinek of Beatrice. The win moved Cote’s record to 16-14 on the year.

Freshman Treyton Tweton also finished third at the meet after scoring three wins against just one loss. Tweton will take a 9-7 record into the district tournament.

The 160-pound sophomore Nathan Upton finished with a 1-1 mark in contested matches and will advance to the district tournament with a record of 11-11.

Cinch Beetison finished, 182-pound senior, third at the meet after splitting a pair of contested matchups. He will take a record of 8-15 into the district tournament.

Freshman Ty Beetison (14-17) finished fourth at 145 pounds at the meet after posting a record of 2-2 in Omaha.

Ben Harris, 220-pound freshman, advanced to the district final after finishing fourth at Skutt.

