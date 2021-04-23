Bluejay tracksters compete at Milford

MILFORD – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams traveled to Milford to take part in the Booster Club Invitational on a cool and windy afternoon on April 13.
The boys team scored 71 points at the meet and were once again led by a great day from junior Evan Shepard.
Shepard posted career-best marks in the high jump and 110-meter hurdles while leaving with a pair of gold medals.
Shepard dueled with Raymond Central junior Andrew Otto in the high jump and ended up claiming the gold medal after clearing a career-best 6-4.
On the track Shepard took out the rest of the field in the 110-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 15.43.
“Evan continues to improve and show that he’s one of the top hurdlers and jumpers in the state,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.
Shepard also finished second in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 19-10.75.
Shepard earned a fourth medal on the track when he ran on the Bluejays’ sprint relay team. Shepard, Jarrod Nafzinger, Grant Buller and Lane Zimmerman teamed to finish second with a time of 46.46, a season-best mark.
Nafzinger added a runner-up finish in the 800-meter run after crossing the finish
line with a time of 2:11.46.
Buller added medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events. He placed fourth in a 100 with a career-best time of 11.87. He also finished sixth in the 200 after finishing half a lap in 24.32.
Bluejay discus competitor Owen Jacobs turned in a career performance in the event while earning a silver medal after getting one out there 125-6.
Josh Malousek, Hayden Hatzenbuehler medaled in the high jump.
Robbie Rist medaled in the 400-meter dash and Tobin Englehard added a medal in the shot put.
The girls team scored 83 team points at the meet with most of the points coming on
the track.
Senior Jaiden Tweton secured a gold medal and two silver medals on the track.
Tweton won the 800-meter run in difficult conditions at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 2:30.72.
She also finished second in the 400-meter dash (63.77) and ran a leg on the silver medal winning Jays sprint relay team. She teamed with Jaylyn Horton, Presley Harms and Jadah Laughlin to finish second at the meet with a season-best time of 53.36.
Harms left the meet with four medals. She finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.69), fifth in the 200-meter dash (29.54) and scored a
third-place finish in the triple jump with a career-best mark of 32-0.
Senior Darby Walsh had a nice day in Milford despite running in difficult conditions. Walsh finished runner-up in the two-mile after completing two laps in 12:45. She also added a third place finish in the mile after posting a time of 5:59.
Laughlin added a six points after finishing third in the 100-meter hurdle event (18.09).
High jumper Lauren Gerdes ended up second in the event after clearing 5-0. Teammate Cleo Willis added a fifth-place medal.
Horton added a third-place finish in the long jump (14-10).