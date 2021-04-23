Bluejay tracksters compete at Milford

MILFORD – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams traveled to Milford to take part in the Booster Club Invitational on a cool and windy afternoon on April 13.

The boys team scored 71 points at the meet and were once again led by a great day from junior Evan Shepard.

Shepard posted career-best marks in the high jump and 110-meter hurdles while leaving with a pair of gold medals.

Shepard dueled with Raymond Central junior Andrew Otto in the high jump and ended up claiming the gold medal after clearing a career-best 6-4.

On the track Shepard took out the rest of the field in the 110-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 15.43.

“Evan continues to improve and show that he’s one of the top hurdlers and jumpers in the state,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.

Shepard also finished second in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 19-10.75.

Shepard earned a fourth medal on the track when he ran on the Bluejays’ sprint relay team. Shepard, Jarrod Nafzinger, Grant Buller and Lane Zimmerman teamed to finish second with a time of 46.46, a season-best mark.