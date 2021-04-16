Bluejay golfers off to busy start

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood golf team played on three straight days last week starting with a home dual against the Syracuse Rockets.

Prior to hosting the Rockets the Jays opened the season in Gretna at the Gretna Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club on March 30.

The Jays finished 15th at the meet after carding a team score of 459.

Aiden Lindley showcased his perseverance after carding three double bogeys on his first four holes. He was able to rebound to shoot a respectable 91, which included a 43 on the back nine.

“Aiden competed well against a tough field of talented golfers,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jordan Wallman.

Freshman Isaac Carson posted an 18-hole total of 112 in his first-ever varsity competition.

Other Bluejay varsity scores included Tony Hill (122), Jack Clark (134) and Miya Carson (140).

The Jays returned to the course on warm and windy afternoon at the Ashland Golf Club to host a dual against the Syracuse Rockets on April 5.

Lindley finished as the medalist at the nine-hole meet after posting a 43. Carson also broke 50 at the meet, carding a 46.