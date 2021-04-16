Bluejay boys take second at DC West

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams got a decent day to compete on April 9 in Valley at the annual Douglas County West Invitational.
The boys team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 96.5 points. The host Falcons won the meet with 117 team points.
Junior jumper/hurdler Evan Shepard had a hand in 36 points at the meet.
He won the high jump after clearing 5-10 and added a third-place finish in the long jump after posting a career-best mark of 20-4.
“Evan Shepard had a really nice day again. We tried him long jumping for the first time. He had really only done a few run-throughs Tuesday or Wednesday before the meet. He went out and got third in the event with a jump of 20-4,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.
Shepard also added a first place finish in the 110-meter hurdle events after posting an area best time of 15.65. The time established a new meet record.
Shepard also ran on the winning sprint relay team at the meet. He teamed with Jarrod Nafzinger, Lane Zimmerman and Grant Buller to team up to run 46.91.
Buller also added medals in the 200-meter dash and long jump events in Valley. He finished second in the 200-meter dash after posting a career-best time of 24.86. He added a fourth-place finish in the long jump (19-5.5).
Bluejay discus competitor Owen Jacobs won the event in Valley with a season-best throw of 123-1.
“Hopefully we can get him into the 130s soon,” Thimm added.
Teammate Braxton Mech added a fourth-place medal in the event after throwing 110-3.
Nafzinger turned in an impressive finish in the 800-meter dash which netted him a runner-up medal. He completed two laps in 2:10.16
“I thought he ran a really strong race. He got caught at the very end but he left it all out there,” added Thimm.
The girls team ended up third at the meet with 79 team points.
High jumper Lauren Gerdes turned in a career-best performance in the high jump and finished second after clearing 5-1.
Long jumper Jaylyn Horton added six points after soaring to a mark of 15-feet in the event in Valley.
Senior half-miler Jaiden Tweton turned in a gold medal winning performance in the 800-meter run after completing her two laps in 2:30.51.
Tweton also ran on the Bluejays’ winning 400-meter relay squad.
Tweton and teammates Elyse Hakenkamp, Horton and Jadah Laughlin got the stick around in 53.64, a season-best.