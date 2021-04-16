Bluejay boys take second at DC West

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams got a decent day to compete on April 9 in Valley at the annual Douglas County West Invitational.

The boys team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 96.5 points. The host Falcons won the meet with 117 team points.

Junior jumper/hurdler Evan Shepard had a hand in 36 points at the meet.

He won the high jump after clearing 5-10 and added a third-place finish in the long jump after posting a career-best mark of 20-4.

“Evan Shepard had a really nice day again. We tried him long jumping for the first time. He had really only done a few run-throughs Tuesday or Wednesday before the meet. He went out and got third in the event with a jump of 20-4,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.

Shepard also added a first place finish in the 110-meter hurdle events after posting an area best time of 15.65. The time established a new meet record.

Shepard also ran on the winning sprint relay team at the meet. He teamed with Jarrod Nafzinger, Lane Zimmerman and Grant Buller to team up to run 46.91.