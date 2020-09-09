Big third quarter leads to Jays’ 42-14 win

MILFORD – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay football team improved to 2-0 on the season after cruising to a 42-14 win on the road in Milford on Friday night.
The Jays led 14-7 at the half, but erupted for 28 points in the third quarter to pull way for the 28-point victory.
“I feel like our players really started to come together in the second half. A lot of players made game-changing plays and it was a total team effort tonight. We still have a ways to go, but the kids are getting better each week,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
Junior Cale Jacobsen had a hand in five of the six scores for the Jays.
Both first half touchdowns came on long first quarter pass plays.
Jacobsen connected with speedster Lane Zimmerman on a 60-yard scoring pass and then connected with Brody Maack on a 26-yarder. Kicker Cody Grauerholz added the PAT’s and AGHS enjoyed a two touchdown advantage.
Ahead 14-7 going into the third quarter, the Jay offense caught fire and going into the fourth quarter the advantage was 35 points.
Jacobsen scored on a 7-yard run, found Zimmerman on a 9-yard scoring play and then stepped in front of a Milford aerial and returned it 69 yards for a score to put AGHS up 35-7.
Senior running back Matthew Schuster got in on the act and added a two-yard rushing touchdown late in the third stanza.
The Bluejays gained 420 yards against the Eagles and were balanced with 216 coming on the ground and 204 through the air.
Schuster rushed for 50 yards on 11 carries. Logan Sobota added 47 more and Jacobsen rushed for 46 more.
Jacobsen completed 10-of-16 through the air for 194 yards.
Zimmerman caught three balls for 112 yards to lead the receiving corps. Carter Washburn also caught three passes.
The Jay defense allowed just 177 yards and forced five turnovers.
Shane Allington led the defense with six tackles. He also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Jacobsen, Zimmerman and Caleb Juedes all picked off passes.
The Jays will return to Memorial Field in Ashland for a game Friday night with the 0-2 Arlington Eagles.