Battle of ranked teams belongs to Warriors

WAHOO – The fourth-ranked Warriors asserted control against the 10th-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays in the first quarter and rolled to the 69-53 home win over AGHS on Dec. 22.

Wahoo improved to 5-1 with the win while the Bluejays dropped to 3-2.

Wahoo sprinted out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter behind eight first quarter points from sophomore Garrett Grandgenett and seven more from senior Trevor Kasischke.

Wahoo led 17-2 at one point in the first quarter.

“I thought we played a first quarter defensively. We were flying around and making things tough for Ashland defensively,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.

The Wahoo lead got to 28-11 midway through the second quarter, before the Jays were able to go on a 10-0 run to close the gap to seven.

A key three-point play from Owen Hancock allowed the Warriors to maintain a lead throughout the second quarter and the Wahoo went into the locker room ahead 35-24.

The Jays made another run at the Warriors in the third quarter and closed the gap to 49-42 going into the fourth quarter after outscoring the home team 18-14 in the third quarter.