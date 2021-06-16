Ashland Juniors notch two tourney wins

ELKHORN – The Ashland Junior Legion baseball team notched a pair of wins over Lincoln North Star and Gretna at a weekend tournament in Ashland.

Prior to beating two Class A teams, the Jays started the week with a 10-1 setback against the Hickman Titans.

In a game played on June 8 in Ashland, the powerful Hickman Titans used a five-run first inning to cruise to a 10-1 victory over the Jays.

Luke Konen started on the mound for the Bluejays and took the loss. Janson Pilkington pitched the next two innings and Gabe Mayer pitched the final inning.

Pilkington, Aiden Washburn, Elliott Gossin and Gabe Mayer each had hits for Ashland.

In a game played on June 12 in Elkhorn, Ashland played their best game of the season in using a seven-run fourth inning to pound Lincoln North Star 11-1.

Mason Fortney pitched an excellent game in picking up a complete game victory.

Carson Ballard had a single and a double and Pilkington and Mayer each had two hits. Jacob Juedes, Gossin, Statton Corey, Carson Hofferber and Emerick Hegwood each had one hit.