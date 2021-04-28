Ashland-Greenwood track athletes compete in Papillion, Springfield

Shepard’s top performance came in the 110-meter hurdles where he finished fifth with a time of 15.60.

The Bluejays returned to the track on a cool and cloudy Thursday afternoon at Platteview High School.

“We had a reduced roster. We took several to Trackfest on Tuesday so many of them couldn’t participate (Thursday),” added Thimm.

Hurdler Joe Burke led the boys’ team at the Platteview meet.

He medaled in both hurdle events. He finished second in the 110s with a time of 16.89 and third in the 300s after crossing the finish line with a time of 45.04.

“He’s turned himself into a very reliable hurdler,” said Thimm.

Lleyton West also had a good day on Thursday, finishing fifth in the 100-meter dash with a career-best time of 11.76.

He finished just out of the medals in the 400 after completing his lap in 56.97.

Josh Malousek added medals in the high jump and triple jump events.

He finished sixth in the high jump (5-8) and sixth in the triple jump (36-1).