Ashland-Greenwood track athletes compete in Papillion, Springfield

PAPILLION – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay track and field team took eight athletes to Papillion to take part in the annual Track and Field Festival at Papillion LaVista South High School on a cool and breezy evening on April 20.
Freshman Lauren Gerdes continued her consistently strong performance in the high jump. She finished ninth in a competitive high jump field after clearing 5-0.
“Lauren has been extremely consistent all season long,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.
Sophomore Presley Harms finished with a career-best time of 13.63 in the 100-meter dash and finished 11th at the meet.
Harms also ran on the Bluejay sprint relay team. The quartet featuring Harms, Jaiden Tweton, Jaylyn Horton and Jadah Laughlin combined to finish third at the Festival with a time of 53.93.
Tweton also ran in the 800-meter run and finished 12 with a time of 2:29.49.
Senior distance competitor Darby Walsh finished seventh in the two-mile after completing eight laps in 12:53.
Bluejay senior Grant Buller turned in a career-best time in the 200-meter dash and placed 10th at the meet with a time of 23.59.
Junior standout Evan Shepard competed in three events at the meet in Papillion.
Shepard’s top performance came in the 110-meter hurdles where he finished fifth with a time of 15.60.
The Bluejays returned to the track on a cool and cloudy Thursday afternoon at Platteview High School.
“We had a reduced roster. We took several to Trackfest on Tuesday so many of them couldn’t participate (Thursday),” added Thimm.
Hurdler Joe Burke led the boys’ team at the Platteview meet.
He medaled in both hurdle events. He finished second in the 110s with a time of 16.89 and third in the 300s after crossing the finish line with a time of 45.04.
“He’s turned himself into a very reliable hurdler,” said Thimm.
Lleyton West also had a good day on Thursday, finishing fifth in the 100-meter dash with a career-best time of 11.76.
He finished just out of the medals in the 400 after completing his lap in 56.97.
Josh Malousek added medals in the high jump and triple jump events.
He finished sixth in the high jump (5-8) and sixth in the triple jump (36-1).
West, Hayden Hatzenbuehler, Peyton Vinkier and Lane Zimmerman combined to finish fifth in the sprint relay with a time of 47.57.