Ashland-Greenwood sweeps Fort Calhoun

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team went 1-2 this past week and improved their record to 5-9 on the season. Their lone win came in a home volleyball match against Capital Conference opponent Fort Calhoun on Sept. 23.
The Bluejays’ win over the Pioneers was one of their more dominant showings of the year, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-17.
A big reason for A-G’s success was the 16 aces they had and the errors and hard-hitting positions that they put Fort Calhoun in. The Pioneers had a .000 hitting percentage, 11 hitting errors and 18 serve receive errors.
In the match, the Bluejays were paced by Brynn Glock with 16 kills on 29 hitting attempts for a .448 hitting percentage. Lauren Gerdes recorded six, Leah Levin and Presley Harms had four, Raeghan Craven had three and Alivia Pike had two kills.
Dropping in four aces was Craven, while Glock and Miya Carson each had two. Picking up two blocks for A-G was Levin and Alivia Pike.
In the back row, Glock was able to get 15 digs, Levin had 11, Zandi Kern had six and Pike dug five. Leading the team with 25 assists in the victory was Craven.
Prior to the Bluejays’ win on Thursday, they had a tough home matchup with Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo. A-G hung tough in the match against the Warriors but were still swept in straight sets 25-16, 27-25 and 25-16.
After trailing 23-19 in the second, the Bluejays showed some fight and were able to tie the set up at 25 apiece. An excellent serve by Larson and a kill by Sutton put Wahoo back up by one. A-G would hit the ball out on the next point to give the Warriors the set win.
Leading the team with eight kills in the match was Harms, while Glock recorded six and Levin had four. At the net, Gerdes had three blocks, Harms had two and Pike recorded one.
Craven had the most digs in the match for the Bluejays with 14, but Glock was right behind her with 13. In the assists category, Craven paced A-G with 15.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Bluejays had their only away game of the week at Raymond Central. In the match A-G could never get the momentum going in their direction and as a result were swept 25-17, 25-16, and 25-18.
Earning six kills to lead the Bluejays was Glock with six. Two behind her was Pike with four, while Harms and Levin had three, and Craven, Gerdes, and Keith had one.
At the net, Glock, Harms, Pike, and Gerdes all had two blocks. Finishing with one was Craven.
A-G is back in action against Omaha Gross Catholic on Sept. 30 at home and on Oct. 2 they will be taking part in their home volleyball tournament.
Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.