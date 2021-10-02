Ashland-Greenwood sweeps Fort Calhoun

After trailing 23-19 in the second, the Bluejays showed some fight and were able to tie the set up at 25 apiece. An excellent serve by Larson and a kill by Sutton put Wahoo back up by one. A-G would hit the ball out on the next point to give the Warriors the set win.

Leading the team with eight kills in the match was Harms, while Glock recorded six and Levin had four. At the net, Gerdes had three blocks, Harms had two and Pike recorded one.

Craven had the most digs in the match for the Bluejays with 14, but Glock was right behind her with 13. In the assists category, Craven paced A-G with 15.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Bluejays had their only away game of the week at Raymond Central. In the match A-G could never get the momentum going in their direction and as a result were swept 25-17, 25-16, and 25-18.

Earning six kills to lead the Bluejays was Glock with six. Two behind her was Pike with four, while Harms and Levin had three, and Craven, Gerdes, and Keith had one.

At the net, Glock, Harms, Pike, and Gerdes all had two blocks. Finishing with one was Craven.

A-G is back in action against Omaha Gross Catholic on Sept. 30 at home and on Oct. 2 they will be taking part in their home volleyball tournament.

Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.