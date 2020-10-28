Ashland-Greenwood rolls to 47-6 road win

SPRINGFIELD – The Ashland-Greenwood football team improved to 9-0 on the season and secured the top seed in the Class C-1 playoffs with a 47-6 road win against the Platteview Trojans.

The Bluejay lead was 7-6 midway through the first quarter, but the Jays were able to outscore the Trojans 40-0 over the last three and a half quarters to pull away for the win.

The Bluejays were able to win decisively despite playing without leading rusher Matthew Schuster and starting quarterback Cale Jacobsen who both sat out the game with injuries.

Nick Carroll played extremely well at QB for the Jays while leading the team to victory. He completed 9-of-10 through the air for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

The first TD pass got the Jays on the board early in the first quarter while giving the home team a 7-0 lead. Carroll found a streaking Lane Zimmerman for a 45-yard score. Cody Grauerholz added the PAT and the Jays went up 7-0.

After Platteview got to within a point, Zimmerman put the Jays on top for good with a 5-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.