Ashland-Greenwood rolls to 47-6 road win

SPRINGFIELD – The Ashland-Greenwood football team improved to 9-0 on the season and secured the top seed in the Class C-1 playoffs with a 47-6 road win against the Platteview Trojans.
The Bluejay lead was 7-6 midway through the first quarter, but the Jays were able to outscore the Trojans 40-0 over the last three and a half quarters to pull away for the win.
The Bluejays were able to win decisively despite playing without leading rusher Matthew Schuster and starting quarterback Cale Jacobsen who both sat out the game with injuries.
Nick Carroll played extremely well at QB for the Jays while leading the team to victory. He completed 9-of-10 through the air for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
The first TD pass got the Jays on the board early in the first quarter while giving the home team a 7-0 lead. Carroll found a streaking Lane Zimmerman for a 45-yard score. Cody Grauerholz added the PAT and the Jays went up 7-0.
After Platteview got to within a point, Zimmerman put the Jays on top for good with a 5-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
The Jay defense accounted for the first of two scores in the second quarter. Bluejay defender Levi Kennedy scooped up a Trojan fumble and returned it 49 yards for a score, increasing the Jay lead to 20-7.
The lead got to 27-7 when Carroll and Zimmerman got together for their second 45-yard scoring pass of the game.
Zimmerman caught three balls for 114 yards.
Three second half rushing touch-
downs, one from Grant Buller, another from Carroll and a fourth quarter TD rush from Nate Upton capped the scoring for the Bluejays.
Buller led the ground game with 112 yards and a score on 16 carries.
Upton added 57 yards and a score on just nine carries.
AGHS rushed for 262 yards on 40 carries.
The Bluejay defense limited Platteview to 225 total yards and was led by Cinch Beetison, Kennedy, Evan Shepard, Owen Jacobs and Grauerholz. Beetison led the defensive charge with eight tackles while the quartet added five more each.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team and what we have been able to accomplish this regular season. It has been a great group to coach and the coaches are excited to get at least one more with this group,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
That “one more” will come against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
LVSS will bring a record of 7-2 into Friday night’s game at Memorial Field.
The Patriots lost their season opener against Wayne 14-10 and was defeated in their regular season finale by Fort Calhoun 3-0.
The seven wins in between came against teams with a combined record of 13-46.
The playoff appearance is the third straight Bluejays. Last season, the Jays defeated Cozad 53-14 in the opening round before falling to Wayne in the quarterfinals by a score of 28-13.
