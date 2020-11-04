 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashland-Greenwood holds off Waverly
0 comments

Ashland-Greenwood holds off Waverly

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bluejay volleyball

FIRST ROUND: Ashland-Greenwood's Jessica Stander goes for a kill against two Waverly blockers during the Bluejays' first round win over the Vikings Wednesday morning at the Class B State Volleyball Tournament in Lincoln. (Photo by Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star)

LINCOLN – No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood avenged two earlier losses this season to Waverly with a 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22 win over the No. 3 Vikings in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bluejays (24-6) will face five-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

The SkyHawks advanced in swift fashion.

Nebraska volleyball recruit Lindsay Krause pounded 13 kills to lead top-ranked Omaha Skutt to a 25-6, 25-18, 25-11 win over Northwest in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The win marks Omaha Skutt's 16th consecutive win at the state tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics