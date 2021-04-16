Ashland 4H trap team competes at ECTC Event 5

LINCOLN – The Ashland 4H Team participated in ECTC Event 5 at Lincoln Trap and Skeet on Saturday, April 10. There were approximately 150 junior high participants and 250 senior high participants.
The Ashland 4H Team were very competitive, receiving 19 individual awards and eight five-person team awards. The top four Junior Female Awards were received by Ashland 4H members.
RESULTS
Juniors
Junior 16 Yard Female – n Addison Rist, Gretna, fourth place; Sara Thiellen, Gretna, third place; MacKenzie Almquist, Gretna, second place; Claire Campbell, champion
Junior 16 Yard Male – Kaiser Himmelberg, Ashland, champion
Junior 16 Yard Team – Ashland 4H 1 (Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland; Kaiser Himmelberg, Ashland; Charles Meis, Gretna; Caleb Lockman, Gretna; Henry Hildebrand, Gretna), fourth place
Seniors
Senior 16 Yard Female – Kyah Landon, Gretna, fifth place
Senior 16 Yard Male – Clint Mumm, Ashland, eight place; Mathias Johansson, Gretna, seventh place; Briar Campbell, Gretna, sixth place; Garett Plambeck, Gretna, third place
Senior 16 Yard Team – Ashland 4H 3 (Zach Kennedy, Yutan, Zach Peters, Gretna, Mathias Johansson, Gretna, Gage Colson, Gretna and Janice Tejeca, Ashland), sixth place; Ashland 4H 2 (Briar Campbell, Gretna, Mollie Konen, Ashland, Kyah Landon, Gretna, Garett Plambeck, Gretna and Ethan Hegwood, Ashland), second place
Senior Handicap 20-21 Yard – Bryce Kjar, Ashland, champion; Randy Koke, Gretna, third place
Senior Handicap 22-23 Yard – Gage Colson, champion
Senior Handicap 24-25 Yard – Garett Plambeck, Gretna, third place
Senior Handicap Female – Mollie Konen, Ashland, second place
Senior Handicap Male – Jacob McKay, Gretna, champion
Senior Handicap Team – Ashland 4H 3, fourth place; Ashland 4H 1 (Randy Koke, Gretna, Dylan Siemers, Gretna, Parker Dimmitt, Ashland, Bryce Kjar, Ashland, Clint Mumm, Ashland), third place.
Senior High Overall Male –Connor Ford, Gretna, ninth place; Garett Plambeck, Gretna, fourth place
Senior High Overall Female – Mollie Konen, Ashland, champion
Senior High Overall Team – Ashland 4H 3, fifth place; Ashland 4H 1, fourth place; Ashland 4H 2, third place