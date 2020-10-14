Antlers dash Bluejay state tourney hopes

ELKHORN – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay softball team saw their season come to an end on Oct. 6 in Elkhorn with a 4-2 loss to Elkhorn in the Class B-4 sub-district tournament.

The Bluejays finished with a 2-2 record in postseason play and ended the season with an even 15-15 record.

The tournament started on Oct. 5 with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Douglas County West on Oct. 5.

The Bluejays were able to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning with the game tied at two apiece.

Senior leadoff hitter Kiara Libal sparked the offense by getting on base three times, scoring twice and driving in a run.

Junior Abby Fischer also drove in a run with a single in the second inning.

Junior Hannah Keith turned in her best performance of the season for the Jays. She allowed just four hits and two runs in seven innings and struck out a career-high 14 hitters.

The win put the Jays into a matchup with the top-seeded Antlers on Monday night.

The Jays had as many errors (four) as they did hits and were defeated by a score of 8-0.

The Jays were limited to just four singles and struck out five times.

