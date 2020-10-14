Antlers dash Bluejay state tourney hopes

ELKHORN – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay softball team saw their season come to an end on Oct. 6 in Elkhorn with a 4-2 loss to Elkhorn in the Class B-4 sub-district tournament.
The Bluejays finished with a 2-2 record in postseason play and ended the season with an even 15-15 record.
The tournament started on Oct. 5 with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Douglas County West on Oct. 5.
The Bluejays were able to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning with the game tied at two apiece.
Senior leadoff hitter Kiara Libal sparked the offense by getting on base three times, scoring twice and driving in a run.
Junior Abby Fischer also drove in a run with a single in the second inning.
Junior Hannah Keith turned in her best performance of the season for the Jays. She allowed just four hits and two runs in seven innings and struck out a career-high 14 hitters.
The win put the Jays into a matchup with the top-seeded Antlers on Monday night.
The Jays had as many errors (four) as they did hits and were defeated by a score of 8-0.
The Jays were limited to just four singles and struck out five times.
Keith and junior Tatum Gossin combined to work five innings and allowed seven hits and eight runs.
On Oct. 6, the Jays returned to the diamond for another contest with Douglas County West.
The Jays took control of the game with four runs in the bottom of the third inning and went on to post the 7-4 victory in seven innings.
Abby Fischer and senior Camryn Ray had big offensive games for the Jays. Ray finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI.
Fischer finished with two hits, including a double and two RBI.
Junior Kealyn Fischer went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Keith earned the win after allowing five hits and four runs in seven innings to work. She struck out 10.
The win put the Jays into the sub-district title round against the Antlers.
Elkhorn scored two runs in the first inning and then hung on for the 4-2 win.
AGHS was limited to just four base hits and two of them were home runs.
Sophomore Ava Miller and junior Danielle Tonjes each hit home runs for the Jays.
Gossin pitched well over six innings, but was tagged with the loss. She allowed nine hits and four runs against the Antlers.
