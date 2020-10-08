AGHS named consolation champs at home tourney

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay volleyball team finished with a 3-1 record while competing at the annual home Ashland-Grenwood Invitational held in Ashland on Thursday and Saturday.
Prior to competing in the home tourney, the Jays rolled to a 25-15, 25-9, 25-9 victory over Conestoga at home on Oct. 1.
Seniors Jess Stander, Carly vonRentzell and Saige Craven powered the Jays offense against the Cougars while teaming up for 22 of the squad’s 27 kills.
Craven (7) and senior Anna Vavak (5) ace serves dominated the game from behind the service line for the Jays.
Junior Brynn Glock led the Jays defensively with nine digs. She also added 10 assists. Craven led the Jays with 14 set assists.
AGHS began play at their home tournament on Thursday afternoon against Plattsmouth.
The Bluejays won in straight sets 25-14 and 25-17.
“We really took care of business against Plattsmouth. We only allowed five hitting errors on our side and we kept them out of system majority of the game. When we minimize errors like that we are going to win many games,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Megan Rossell.
Stander led the team with six kills and vonRentzell added five more.
Senior Alexa Edmisten led the team with nine digs. Glock and Craven combined to dish out 16 set assists.
The second game on Thursday did not go as planned for the Jays as they were dealt a 25-12 and 25-18 setback at the hands of the fourth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran Warriors.
The Jays struggled offensively and could not gain any momentum throughout the match.
“We were not able to do much with Lincoln Lutheran as they were blocking very strong and very scrappy,” Rossell added.
The Jays were able to bounce back with a pair of wins on Saturday, making them the consolation champion of the tournament.
The day started with a 25-16, 24-26, 25-17 victory over Omaha Gross Catholic.
Saige Craven led the Jays offensively with 10 kills. Stander added eight more.
Stander was strong behind the service line while adding three aces and 12 points scored.
Edmisten, Glock and junior Leah Levin combined for 25 digs to lead the way defensively. Glock dished out 22 set assists.
“We started out with Gross in a different line up than we have been playing. I was so proud of the girls who stepped up but also the consistency of the girls who have been moved around a lot this season. It doesn’t faze them and they are strong leaders,” added Rossell.
The day ended with a 25-15, 25-21 victory over Plattsmouth.
Craven and Stander led the offense with nine and six kills respectively. Edmisten and senior Abby Craven led the team with a combined 13 digs. Edmisten led the team in serve receive.
Glock dished out 17 set assists to the hitters along the front row.
The 4-1 finish last week improved the Jay record to 15-5 on the year.
