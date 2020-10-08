AGHS named consolation champs at home tourney

Senior Alexa Edmisten led the team with nine digs. Glock and Craven combined to dish out 16 set assists.

The second game on Thursday did not go as planned for the Jays as they were dealt a 25-12 and 25-18 setback at the hands of the fourth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran Warriors.

The Jays struggled offensively and could not gain any momentum throughout the match.

“We were not able to do much with Lincoln Lutheran as they were blocking very strong and very scrappy,” Rossell added.

The Jays were able to bounce back with a pair of wins on Saturday, making them the consolation champion of the tournament.

The day started with a 25-16, 24-26, 25-17 victory over Omaha Gross Catholic.

Saige Craven led the Jays offensively with 10 kills. Stander added eight more.

Stander was strong behind the service line while adding three aces and 12 points scored.

Edmisten, Glock and junior Leah Levin combined for 25 digs to lead the way defensively. Glock dished out 22 set assists.