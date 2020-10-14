AGHS girls finish second at Capitol Conference meet

OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood girls cross country team finished runner-up at the Capitol Conference Cross Country Meet held in Omaha at Walnut Grove Park on Oct. 8.

Three Bluejays medaled at the conference meet leading to the second place finish. The team scored 43 points and finished behind Douglas County West who scored 19.

Senior Jaiden Tweton finished third at the meet after completing the 5K course with a time of 21:18.

Bluejays Darby Walsh and Dayna Wilson also medaled at the meet. Walsh finished in 10th place with a time of 22:41. Wilson finished 14th after completing the course with a time of 23:30.

Other Bluejays finishers included Trinity Rowley (21st, 24:33) and Mollie Konen (26th, 25:30).

Freshman Elliot Gossin also medaled the meet while leading three runners for the boy’s team.

Gossin finished 15th at the meet after posting a season-best time of 19:07.

Other Bluejay runners at the meet included Gabe Holtz (37th, 21:53) and Nick Starns (46th, 25:18).