AG girls compete at Waverly Invite

LINCOLN – The Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood girls golf teams competed in the Waverly Girls Golf Invite on August 31 at the Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln.

Winning the team title in the 10-team tournament was Elkhorn North who shot a 341. Finishing in third place with a score of 400 were the Vikings, followed by the Bluejays in sixth place shooting a 422.

Ashland-Greenwood was led by Jessie Lamp who shot a 103 and got 21st place. One stroke back of that was Ellie Whitehead in 22nd with a 104.

Annalise Ptacek and Lila Marzouk were also able to keep their scores under 110 for the Bluejays. Finishing in 25th with a 106 was Ptacek and Marzouk took 29th place with a 109.

“Overall, I was very pleased with our performance at the Waverly Invite,” A-G Girls Golf Coach Daniel Vahle said. “We took 30 strokes off our team total from the previous meet, and we were very balanced. The girls are gaining confidence that any one of them can go out and shoot a low score on a given day. This tournament featured the toughest field we have faced yet, and the girls handled it well. We need to work on making good contact on every shot, which will come with good practice habits.”