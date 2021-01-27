After struggle in Yutan, Jays pull out big victory

SYRACUSE – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team struggled offensively while taking a 52-40 loss on the road against the Yutan Chieftains on Jan. 19.

The Jays trailed 8-7 after one quarter, but was outscored 22-9 in the second quarter and the Chieftains remained in control in the second half.

Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs was not pleased with his team’s play on either end of the court.

“Yutan outplayed us in every aspect of the basketball game. It looked like we were not ready to play as we struggled throughout the game on both offense and defense which we usually do not do. After coming off a game where we scored a bunch of points, we played too complacent. We didn’t compete on every possession and lacked toughness,” he said.

The Bluejays shot 39% from the field and got to the line just five times, making three.

The Bluejays played the Chieftains even in the second half, but it was too late – the first half deficit proved too large.

Senior guard Jarrod Nafzinger scored nine points to lead the Jays in scoring while teammate Evan Shepard added eight more and led the team on the boards with four.

Aiden Lindley scored seven points against the Chieftains.