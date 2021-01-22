After loss to Trojans, Lady Jays score big home win

ASHLAND – A slow start in the second half cost the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays a chance at getting a road win at Platteview High School against the Trojans on Jan. 12.

The Bluejays led 22-18 at the half, but were outscored 15-7 in the third quarter, leading to a 46-42 win for the Trojans.

AGHS turned the ball over 17 times and shot just 32 percent from the field.

Senior guard Kiara Libal scored 24 points on 7-of-20 shooting from the field. She was able to sink all eight of her free throw attempts. She also handed out three assists and came away with three steals.

Senior Saige Craven also finished in double-figures by putting in 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting. She also grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

Senior Carly vonRentzell added six points, four rebounds and two assists against the Trojans.

The Bluejays were able to get back on track with a 65-29 win over Raymond Central at home on Jan. 15.

The win improved the Jays’ record to 7-6 on the season.

The Bluejays made a season-high 12 three-pointers and rolled past the Mustangs by 36 points.