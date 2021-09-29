A-G wins Capital Conference Tournament

VALLEY – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team is getting hot at the right time, winning the Capital Conference tournament on Sept. 25. On their way to the title, the Bluejays knocked off Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead 3-1 in the championship game.
After one inning of play, the Bluejays trailed 1-0 thanks to a single by Patriot Emily Hebenstreit. They got it back in the second inning when Joslyn Sargent doubled knocking in Keely Geise who walked in the at-bat prior.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth. The Patriots hit the first batter Danielle Tonjes and then Piper Boggs doubled to left field scoring Tonjes and putting A-G up 2-1.
One more run came across on a sacrifice fly hit by Kaelyn Fisher. That allowed courtesy runner Ava Miller to tag up and score.
Yutan-Mead had a good opportunity to score in their turn at bat in the fifth but were turned away by the Bluejays with back-to-back pop outs.
Hannah Keith pitched all six innings for A-G with seven strikeouts and one earned run. Boggs, Kaelyn Fisher and Sargent all had one run driven in.
Before defeating the Patriots, the Bluejays matched up with a solid Arlington squad in the semifinals. A-G made quick work of the Eagles, defeating them in four innings 13-2.
During the first inning, the Bluejays got off to a good start with four runs. They were driven by Kaelyn Fisher on a line drive to center, a double by Devin Rodgerson and then Sargent scored two on a double to right field.
There was only one run that was scored by A-G in the second. It came off the bat of Boggs and it soared over the fence in left field.
A double by Abby Fisher, singles by Boggs and Kaelyn Fisher and a steal of home by Miller helped the Bluejays score five runs in the third and increased the score to 10-2.
The 10-run rule came into effect in the fourth when Alexa Meyer-Bundy drove in a run on a hard grounder to center and Tonjes doubled to right field scoring two.
Kealie Riecken was the pitcher for A-G in the victory, going four innings, earning one strikeout and giving up two runs. Finishing with three RBI was Kaelyn Fisher, while Sargent, Boggs and Tonjes all drove in two runs.
The Bluejays quest for a conference championship started against Fort Calhoun on Saturday. A-G was able to score nine in the first on their way to a 14-0 victory in three innings.
The runs driven in during that inning were by Sargent on a single in the infield, Rodgerson on a single to right field, Abby Fisher on a perfectly laid down bunt, Meyer-Bundy on a ground out, Tonjes on a double to center and then two runs were scored on a Kaelyn Fisher single to right.
The final five runs of the game were tacked on in the second. Two of those five were knocked in on a single by Tonjes to left field.
Tatum Gossin, who earned the win, pitched three innings and had two strikeouts. Leading the Bluejays with her bat was Rodgerson with three RBI. Kaelyn Fisher and Tonjes drove in two.
Earlier in the week, A-G had a home game against Weeping Water on Sept. 20. In a close game, the Bluejays knocked off the Indians 4-3.
A-G scored three of their runs in the first on a two-run single by Sargent and a double by Geise that scored one. In the third, Geise tripled to center scoring one and giving the Bluejays a 4-0 lead.
Riechen pitched seven innings in the game and had five strikeouts. Finishing with two RBI apiece were Sargent and Giese.
The only setback for A-G this week was a 15-6 loss they had against Raymond Central. The Bluejays scored five runs throughout the first two innings, unfortunately, their offense wasn’t able to keep up with the Mustangs.
Pitching 1.1 innings for A-G was Gossin with one strikeout and Riecken had six strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. Tonjes had four RBI in the game, while Boggs and Rodgerson recorded one apiece.
This week A-G has already had a game at Cass on Sept. 28. They close out the regular season on the road at Fort Calhoun on Sept. 30 and at the Yutan-Mead Invite on Oct. 2.
Alex Eller is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.