A-G wins Capital Conference Tournament

There was only one run that was scored by A-G in the second. It came off the bat of Boggs and it soared over the fence in left field.

A double by Abby Fisher, singles by Boggs and Kaelyn Fisher and a steal of home by Miller helped the Bluejays score five runs in the third and increased the score to 10-2.

The 10-run rule came into effect in the fourth when Alexa Meyer-Bundy drove in a run on a hard grounder to center and Tonjes doubled to right field scoring two.

Kealie Riecken was the pitcher for A-G in the victory, going four innings, earning one strikeout and giving up two runs. Finishing with three RBI was Kaelyn Fisher, while Sargent, Boggs and Tonjes all drove in two runs.

The Bluejays quest for a conference championship started against Fort Calhoun on Saturday. A-G was able to score nine in the first on their way to a 14-0 victory in three innings.

The runs driven in during that inning were by Sargent on a single in the infield, Rodgerson on a single to right field, Abby Fisher on a perfectly laid down bunt, Meyer-Bundy on a ground out, Tonjes on a double to center and then two runs were scored on a Kaelyn Fisher single to right.