A-G wins big games over ranked opponents

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team knew heading into their games against Class C No. 5 Malcolm and Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead they would have to play at a high level to come out with wins. They did just that, defeating the Clippers at home 11-7 on Sept. 13 and the Patriots on the road 8-1 on Sept. 14.
The Bluejays’ senior night game did not get off to a great start with Malcolm coming up with timely hits in top of the first. They score five runs on four singles and a double. This didn’t faze A-G, who went to work getting back in the game in the bottom half of the first inning.
The Bluejays got singles from Danielle Tonjes and Kaelyn Fisher to start the game. A groundout to first by Hannah Keith was the second out of the inning but scored Tonjes.
An error in the infield on a groundball could have ended the inning for the Clippers, but instead drove in another run. A triple by Joslyn Sargent scored two more runs and made it 5-4 Malcom after one.
Over the next two innings, the Clippers would tack on two more runs.
In the bottom of third the inning did not start well for A-G with two quick outs. This didn’t stop the Bluejays from scoring two on a double by Devin Rodgerson and a single by Alexa Meyer-Bundy making it 7-6 in favor of Malcolm.
The fourth inning is where A-G did most of their damage in the game. They compiled five runs to take a four-run lead.
A single by Tonjes, an error on a Piper Boggs hit and a single by Kaelyn Fisher loaded the bases. Keith drove in one run tying the game at 7-7 on a hit to left field.
That sparked four more base hits driving in four runs. The hits were produced by Keely Geise, Joslyn Sargent, Rodgerson and Abby Fisher.
Tatum Gossin started the game for the Bluejays giving up five runs in one inning of work with one strikeout. Hannah Keith cam in to pitch in relief and gave up five hits, one earned run and had six strikeouts.
Driving in two runs were Rodgerson, Sargent and Keith. Abby Fisher, Meyer-Bundy and Geise all finished with one run driven in.
Against a one-loss Yutan-Mead squad, A-G never trailed in the game.
They scored their first run of the game in the top of the first. After Boggs and Kaelyn Fisher reached base with singles, Geise hit a ball to left driving in a run.
The lead would be increased to two in the top of the third thanks to Boggs. She got ahold of a pitch and ended up homering to centerfield.
In their final two at-bats in the sixth and the seventh inning the Bluejays would drive in the rest of their runs.
Rodgerson drove in the first run in the sixth on a single and later on Ava Miller stole home on a wild pitch. A single by Keith and Sargent tripled driving in two during the seventh.
Pitching all seven innings in the win for A-G was Keith. She amassed 12 strikeouts and only walked one batter.
Leading the Bluejays with the bat was Sargent with two RBI. Driving in one run during the game was Boggs, Keith, Geise, Rodgerson and Abby Fisher.
