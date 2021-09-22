A-G wins big games over ranked opponents

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team knew heading into their games against Class C No. 5 Malcolm and Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead they would have to play at a high level to come out with wins. They did just that, defeating the Clippers at home 11-7 on Sept. 13 and the Patriots on the road 8-1 on Sept. 14.

The Bluejays’ senior night game did not get off to a great start with Malcolm coming up with timely hits in top of the first. They score five runs on four singles and a double. This didn’t faze A-G, who went to work getting back in the game in the bottom half of the first inning.

The Bluejays got singles from Danielle Tonjes and Kaelyn Fisher to start the game. A groundout to first by Hannah Keith was the second out of the inning but scored Tonjes.

An error in the infield on a groundball could have ended the inning for the Clippers, but instead drove in another run. A triple by Joslyn Sargent scored two more runs and made it 5-4 Malcom after one.

Over the next two innings, the Clippers would tack on two more runs.

In the bottom of third the inning did not start well for A-G with two quick outs. This didn’t stop the Bluejays from scoring two on a double by Devin Rodgerson and a single by Alexa Meyer-Bundy making it 7-6 in favor of Malcolm.