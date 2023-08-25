ASHLAND- Mahoney State Park in Ashland will be the host of the largest high school cross country meet in Nebraska on September 8 when around 2,400 high and middle school runners will compete in the first-ever Platte River Rumble. In total, there are already over 70 schools that have registered to take part in the event.

“We expected good interest from area schools for the Platte River Rumble but having more than 2,400 runners is beyond our wildest expectations,” Omaha Sports Commission Executive Director Lindsay Toussant Brown said. “We expect as many as 4,000 spectators at the park as well, making this a really great day for the area. The hills and valleys that make Mahoney State Park so beautiful also lay out perfectly for a cross country course. We intend to make the Platte River Rumble a yearly event for middle and high schools, as well as the college division.”

Two of the schools competing in the event are from the area in Ashland-Greenwood and Waverly. Perennial powerhouse cross country schools in Nebraska like Millard West and Lincoln East to name a few will also be participating.

The inaugural race for the state-of-the-art cross country course at Mahoney was run in 2022 by 13 colleges. There was such great feedback about the event that the Omaha Sports Commission decided it made sense to expand it into a high school and middle school race in 2023.

“Overall, everyone really liked the course last year and there were zero complaints,” Omaha Sports Commission Director Events Emily Winckler said. “We thought it was a success so we decided to open it up to a high school event as well. We were anticipating around 600 runners or so for the high school meet, but it kind of blew up and we are expecting 2,400 runners. Were excited for the event, but there is definitely a little challenge in planning when you triple the number of runners you initially thought you would have.”

At the race, there will be volunteers that make sure runners will follow the course while allowing spectators a number of great viewing locations. Food trucks will also be on site for those who want to take advantage of it.

A map of the course along with parking instructions can be found at the Omaha Sports Commissions website, https://omahasports.org/platte-river-rumble-high-school.

The college race will be held around a month later on October. That race is on pace to break its participant numbers from its inaugural race in 2022.