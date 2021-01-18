ASHLAND – Tom R. Christenham Sr., 81, of Ashland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. He was born Jan. 25, 1939 in San Fernando, Calif. to Joseph and Laurena (Sitzman) Christenham.
Tom graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1957 and entered into the US Army shortly after graduation. On Sept. 17, 1960, he was married to Josephine “Jo” Valentino in Omaha. Tom worked for Lyman-Richey Sand and Gravel for 45 plus years before retiring.
Tom was an active member of Ashland United Methodist Church, He enjoyed traveling, Husker football games, playing Bridge, golfing, woodworking and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Tony (Rachel) Christenham of Omaha, Tom Jr. (Maria) Christenham of South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Patty (Pat) Kerres of Omaha; grandchildren, Dylan Christenham, Connor Christenham, Lindsey Christenham, Zac (Megan) Christenham, Pat Christenham, Brittley (Chad) Smith, Nancy (Miguel) Christenham-Flores, Shawn Christenham, Lizeth Guardado, Sabina Guardado, Endira Guardado, Stephanie Torres, George Torres and Edward Torres; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron Christenham of Papillion; sister-in-law, Faye Christenham of Murray and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Christenham; daughter, Vicki Christenham; granddaughter, Elizabeth Christenham; parents, Joseph and Laurena Christenhan; brother, Robert Christenham and sister-in-law, Jacque Christenham.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the United Methodist Church, Ashland at 10 a.m.
The service will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.
He will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to United Methodist Church or charity of the donor’s choice.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
