ASHLAND – Tiffany Pauline Gasper, 37, of St. Edward, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1983 to William and Tina (Lawrence) Shotkoski at Newman Grove. She attended school at Ashland-Greenwood and graduated from high school 2001. Tiffany enlisted in the Army National Guard while still in high school and was discharged in 2008.

While united in marriage to Shawn Gasper, three children were born, Gage, Autumn and Willow. She lived in St. Edward where she worked for the Choat family as a farmhand.

Tiffany lived for her children. She loved to take them fishing, camping and on spontaneous vacations. She also enjoyed hunting, gardening, taking care of her flowers, her animals and being outside. In addition to her time in the Army National Guard, Tiffany enjoyed shooting and was a black belt in Taekwondo.