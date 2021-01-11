ASHLAND – Tiffany Pauline Gasper, 37, of St. Edward, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1983 to William and Tina (Lawrence) Shotkoski at Newman Grove. She attended school at Ashland-Greenwood and graduated from high school 2001. Tiffany enlisted in the Army National Guard while still in high school and was discharged in 2008.
While united in marriage to Shawn Gasper, three children were born, Gage, Autumn and Willow. She lived in St. Edward where she worked for the Choat family as a farmhand.
Tiffany lived for her children. She loved to take them fishing, camping and on spontaneous vacations. She also enjoyed hunting, gardening, taking care of her flowers, her animals and being outside. In addition to her time in the Army National Guard, Tiffany enjoyed shooting and was a black belt in Taekwondo.
Tiffany is survived by her three children, Gage, Autumn and Willow Gasper, father, William Shotkoski and grandparents, William and Ruby Lawrence, all of St. Edward; brothers, James (Kristen) Lawrence of St. Edward, Mitchell Patzel of Texas and Logan Shotkoski of St. Edward; Mariah Bissitt of Michigan; special aunts and uncles, Ruby (David) Sindelar of St. Edward and Dale (Verna) Lawrence of Ashland along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Tina Patzel; grandparents, Thomas and Veronica Shotkoski and uncle, Robert Shotkoski.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8 at St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Edward with Fr. Bill L’Heureux officiating.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward with military rites conducted by Crosier American Legion Post 226 of St. Edward and with Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the church.
Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHMs will be followed at both the visitation and funeral and masks will be expected to be worn.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Miller-Levander Funeral Home, St. Edward, in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
