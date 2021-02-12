LINCOLN – Scott M. Pike, 58, of Lincoln, formerly of Ashland passed away Monday, Feb. 9, 2021 at his home. He was born Jan. 11, 1963 in Wahoo to Pearl and Virginia (Stafford) Pike. Scott graduated from Ashland High School in 1982.

During Scott’s life he worked in construction, at Kawasaki, Bryant Heating and Air and Advance Staffing Inc.

He enjoyed sprint car racing and playing video games.

He is survived by his brother, Gregory “Greg” Pike, four nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Theresa Steffen, Margie Stehr and brother, Bob Pike.

No services are scheduled.

