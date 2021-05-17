ITHACA – Rodney L. Williams, 75, of rural Ithaca, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his home.
God brought Rodney Lee Williams into the world on April 24, 1946 in Wahoo to Richard and Marjorie (Moline) Williams. Rod attended school at Wann, Memphis and graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
On June 13, 1970 God united Rodney and Audrey Fick together in marriage at Mead. They lived in Falls City while Rod was employed with Farmer’s National. In April 1976 they moved back to Ithaca where Rod farmed until his death. He and Audrey were blessed with four children, Valerie, Gregory, Annette, and Nicholas.
Over the years Rod was active as a board member on many community boards and as a deacon in his church, as well as being a Gideon for many years.
Rod reminded others that the greatest blessing in his life was coming to know Jesus as his Savior in the mid 1980’s. From that point, Rodney lived his life for Jesus Christ and Christ alone. It was this faith and hope that saw him through his last days with peace.
He is survived by wife, Audrey Williams; children, Valerie (Jeff) Gerdes, Greg (Tammy) Williams, Annette (Andrew) Rinaldi and Nick (Serena) Williams; 15 grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Lorine) Williams; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Keith Jurgensen, Merlin (Marcia) Fick, Eileen (Glenn) Chvatal and Don (Lois) Fick; many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Marjorie Williams, sisters, Rita Williams and Bonnie Jurgensen.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Ashland United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland. Funeral service will be Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Ashland United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will officiate.
He will be interred at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Ithaca.
Memorials may be sent to Ashland United Methodist Church or Gideons International.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
