LINCOLN – Robert E. Campbell, 55, of Lincoln, entered into rest on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Nov. 8, 1964 in Lincoln, to Lowell and Kathleen (Belcher) Campbell. Robert graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in 1983.
He worked for Goodyear in Lincoln until his retirement. Robert was a member of the Local 286 Steelworker’s Union. He was an avid cat fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Lanee Campbell; son, Dalton Campbell; step-children, Logan (Elaina) Smith, Jessica (Brandon) Miller and Corin (Brandon) Logue; grandchildren, Caileigh and Bryson Logue; numerous grand puppies.
He was preceded in death by father, Lowell Campbell; mother, Kathleen Sipe and aunt, Gretchen Clark.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland. Pastor Bob Schofield will be officiating.
He will be interred with military Honors at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
