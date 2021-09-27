LINCOLN – Robert D. Todd, 80, was born in Lincoln to Chester D. and Dorothy (Bell) Todd. He died at the home in Jewell, Kan. Robert attended rural school by Ashland. Robert graduated from Waverly High School. Robert then went on to attend and complete his bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Robert married Loretta (Bryant) Todd on Aug. 22, 1965. Robert taught school, managed several co-ops, drove semi-trucks and enjoyed making things from wood and metal at his own shop.

Robert is survived by his wife, Loretta; daughter, Denise Johnson of Glendale, Ariz.; son, Matthew and his wife Jeanette of Surprise, Ariz.; three sisters, Marilyn Feather of Davis, Calif., Carol and Chuck Hoyt of Alamogordo, N.M., Janet and Warner Krumme of Fairbury and six grandchildren, Courtney, Katelynn, Kelsey, Alexandra, Jacob and Samantha.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Graveside services will be Wednesday Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Wallace Cemetery, Jewell, Kan.

Memorials can be made to Jewell, Kan. Fire Department or Jewell County EMTs.

For online condolences, please visit nuttermortuary.com.

Kleppinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.