ASHLAND – Robert Allen Holz, 81, of Ashland, passed peacefully with his daughters at his side on May 18, 2021 at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln. Bob was born May 1, 1940 on the family farm near Ithaca to Fritz and Sylvia (Wing) Holz. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1959. Bob took part and excelled in many high school sports.
He began working at AT&T right out of high school and continued to work there until his retirement. Bob was married to Betty (Dollen) McCune and to this union he gained four children, Jerry, Paul, Bob and Cindy. Angela was then born into the family and welcomed home by her siblings. Later Bob and Betty divorced.
He loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was an avid Huskers fan and he loved cheering them on. Bob also loved following Ashland athletics.
He is survived by daughter, Angela Wilson; stepchildren, Jerry (Emy) McCune, Paul (Suzy) McCune, Bob McCune and Cindy Moran (widowed – Jay); grandchildren, D.J. Wilson, Zachery Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Leah (Ryan) Keeline, Richard Uy, Michelle (Phil) Zimmerman, Stacey (John Kinney) McCune, Jason (Megan) McCune, Chris (Regan) Moran and Nathan Moran; siblings, Jerry Holz, Fred Holz and Joy (Rodger) Osburn; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Sylvia Holz; siblings, Karl (Dot) Holz, Shirley (John) Fundaburg, Mary Ann Cornell and Paul (Bev) Holz; sisters-in-law, Shirley Holz and Alice Holz and son-in-law, Jay Moran.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland. Pastor Bob Schofield will be officiating.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
