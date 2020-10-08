ASHLAND – Reginald “Reg” R. Yates, 89, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Mount Ayr, Iowa to Wayne and Eula (Neff) Yates. He graduated from Creston High School in Creston, Iowa in 1949 and attended Drake University.
Reg served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on Nov. 30, 1952. He remained in the Air Guard Reserve until 1959. He was united in marriage on July 30, 1950 to Patricia L. Whitney at the First Presbyterian Church in Creston, Iowa. From this union three children were born, Joyce, Jim and Janet. After a long battle with cancer Patricia passed away on Aug. 11, 1993. Reg later married Betty Ballou of Ashland who passed away in 2011. Reg retired from Western Electric as a computer project engineer after 35 years of faithful service. After retirement he worked at Mahoney State Park and SAC Museum.
Reg was an active member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Men, Comet Lodge No. 229 AF & AM Masonic Lodge, Men in Mission, Shriners, American Legion Post 129, VFW Post 9776, Disabled Veterans and spent 25 years on the Ashland-Greenwood School Board.
He enjoyed playing in the Shrine band and orchestra, golfing, piloting airplanes, traveling and latch hooking rugs for his family. In his later years he enjoyed spending time and dancing with his special friend, Marilyn Wright.
Reg is survived by his children, Joyce (Tim) Victor of Grand Island, Jim (Donna Yard) Yates of Ashland, Janet (Tim) Neumann of Wahpeton, N.D.; grandchildren, Katherine (Matt) Victor Green of Grand Island, Nathaniel (Samantha) Yates of McAllen, Texas, Abigail (Caitlin) Yates Bryte of Noblesville, Ind., Chelsea (Craig) Sallach of Ewing, Morganne (Josh) Roll of Dunn Center, N.D., Patrick Rollins of Frederick, Colo., Taytam (Suzanne) Myhra of Pueblo, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Marissa Green and Arianna Green of Grand Island, Evelyn Yates and Benjamin Yates of McAllen, Texas, Olive Dunnewold (Bryte) of Nobelsville, Ind., Owen Sallach, Warren Sallach, Quincy Sallach, Hazel Sallach of Ewing, Vance Roll and Dean Roll of Dunn Center, N.D..
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Eula Yates and wives, Patricia Yates and Betty Yates.
A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will officiate.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Face coverings and social distancing required while attending the funeral and visitation. Face masks will be provided.
The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.
Interment with military honors will be at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to Ashland United Methodist Church, Shriners Hospital for Children or Special Operations Warrior Foundation.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
