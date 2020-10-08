ASHLAND – Reginald “Reg” R. Yates, 89, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Mount Ayr, Iowa to Wayne and Eula (Neff) Yates. He graduated from Creston High School in Creston, Iowa in 1949 and attended Drake University.

Reg served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on Nov. 30, 1952. He remained in the Air Guard Reserve until 1959. He was united in marriage on July 30, 1950 to Patricia L. Whitney at the First Presbyterian Church in Creston, Iowa. From this union three children were born, Joyce, Jim and Janet. After a long battle with cancer Patricia passed away on Aug. 11, 1993. Reg later married Betty Ballou of Ashland who passed away in 2011. Reg retired from Western Electric as a computer project engineer after 35 years of faithful service. After retirement he worked at Mahoney State Park and SAC Museum.