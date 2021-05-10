 Skip to main content
Ralph “Bud” Baker
Ralph “Bud” Baker

OMAHA – Ralph “Bud” Baker was born in Oak on Sept. 30, 1924 to Ralph and Lillie Baker. He had four sisters, Betty, Hazel, Ilamae and Sandra and four brothers, Robert, Fred, Stanley and Roger. After graduation from Nelson, he joined the army. Ralph was a weapons instructor before going to England. After climbing up from the beach into France he joined the Seventh Armored Division Co. “B” 23rd Battalion and fought in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany and was wounded in Holland. He was a baseball pitcher for the Oak Town team with a record of 9-3, 9-2 and 5-2. He married Betty J. Clark on Jan. 20, 1951 in Omaha. They raised four children, Patty, Maxine, Stanley and Branda. For more details and to view a livestream of the service, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

