OMAHA – Ralph “Bud” Baker was born in Oak on Sept. 30, 1924 to Ralph and Lillie Baker. He had four sisters, Betty, Hazel, Ilamae and Sandra and four brothers, Robert, Fred, Stanley and Roger.
After graduation from Nelson, he joined the army. Ralph was a weapons instructor before going to England. After climbing up from the beach into France he joined the Seventh Armored Division Co. “B” 23rd Battalion and fought in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany and was wounded in Holland.
He was a baseball pitcher for the Oak Town team with a record of 9-3, 9-2 and 5-2.
He married Betty J. Clark on Jan. 20, 1951 in Omaha. They raised four children, Patty, Maxine, Stanley and Branda.
For more details and to view a livestream of the service, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.