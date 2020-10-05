CARTER LAKE, Iowa – Phillis L. Taylor, 74, of Carter Lake, Iowa, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Azria Health in Gretna. She was born Aug. 15, 1946 in Lincoln to Kenneth and Mary (Ryan) O’Rourke. Phillis graduated from Pius X Catholic High School in Lincoln.

She worked for Bergan Mercy as a lab secretary for over 30 years. Phillis was a past treasurer of the Carter Lake Senior Center and a past member of Our Lady of Carter Lake Catholic Church.

She is survived by children, Jeff (Tammy) Taylor, Jill (Michael) Taylor-Moore and Joel (Michele) Taylor; grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Paisley, Mikayla, Deven (Amber), Braeton, Cole and Case; siblings, Mark (Sara) O’Rourke, Michele (Don) Parks, Alaura (LeRoy) Love, Mike O’Rourke and Dan O’Rourke and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mary O’Rourke and brother, Rod O’Rourke.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, Oct. 19 at 12 p.m. with a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7 Oak St., Greenwood.

Celebrant will be the Rev. William Holoubek.

She will be interred at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood.