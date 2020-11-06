ASHLAND – On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Pauline Marie Linder, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79.
Pauline was born on June 20, 1941 in Tarkio, Mo. to Adolph and Bernice (Masaur) Fink. She grew up on a farm in Johnson County and graduated from Elk Creek High School in 1959. She received her education degree from Peru State College and embarked on 40-plus year teaching career in Nebraska at Wisner, Osceola, Aurora, York, and Ashland schools.
Pauline loved playing all kinds of games and was always up for a game of cards. She enjoyed fishing, gambling, and spending time with her grandkids.
Pauline is survived by her husband Merlyn, sons, Brett (Renee) and Chris (Christine); six grandchildren, Morgan Linder, Collin Linder, Christian Linder, Dylan Linder, Sydney Linder, and Connor Linder and siblings, Dorthea (Amos) Bradsher, Florence (Walt) Galazka, Helen (Bill) Thronton, Joe (Sharon) Fink and Jim (Pat) Fink.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Theresa (Wayne) Adam.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road, Gretna. Celebrant will be the Rev. Michael Grewe.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
She will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.
The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.
Memorials may be sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.