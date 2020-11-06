ASHLAND – On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Pauline Marie Linder, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79.

Pauline was born on June 20, 1941 in Tarkio, Mo. to Adolph and Bernice (Masaur) Fink. She grew up on a farm in Johnson County and graduated from Elk Creek High School in 1959. She received her education degree from Peru State College and embarked on 40-plus year teaching career in Nebraska at Wisner, Osceola, Aurora, York, and Ashland schools.

Pauline loved playing all kinds of games and was always up for a game of cards. She enjoyed fishing, gambling, and spending time with her grandkids.

Pauline is survived by her husband Merlyn, sons, Brett (Renee) and Chris (Christine); six grandchildren, Morgan Linder, Collin Linder, Christian Linder, Dylan Linder, Sydney Linder, and Connor Linder and siblings, Dorthea (Amos) Bradsher, Florence (Walt) Galazka, Helen (Bill) Thronton, Joe (Sharon) Fink and Jim (Pat) Fink.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Theresa (Wayne) Adam.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road, Gretna. Celebrant will be the Rev. Michael Grewe.