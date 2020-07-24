ASHLAND – Nancy Irene Johnson, 74 of Ashland passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home. She was born June 12, 1946 to Lamar and Irene (Matzen) Converse in Omaha. She attended District 3 elementary school, graduated from Ashland High School in 1964, and received her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She was united in marriage to Mickey D. Johnson on April 20, 1968 at Grace Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
Nancy taught for Lincoln Public Schools for 36 years at Lefler Middle School and Southeast High School, and it wasn’t unusual for many of her former students to recognize her while she was out and about in Lincoln.
She was a member of the American Lutheran Church (and past council member at the church), National Education Association, Nebraska State Education Association, Lincoln Education Association, Alpha Omicron Pi, Order of Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls.
Nancy enjoyed quilting; her horses named Trixie, Trigger and Jack; her cats; Nebraska Volleyball and volunteering at Kids’ Cupboard, The Closet and Vacation Bible Schools.
She is survived by her husband, Mickey Johnson of Ashland; sons, Michael L. Johnson of Gretna and Brent D. (Tausha) Johnson of Lincoln; grandchildren, Tatum and Blake Johnson; sister, Jean (Bob) Whiteaker and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Irene Converse.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1941 Silver St., Ashland.
Visitation is Monday, July 27, 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
There will be a private interment at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to the American Lutheran Church, Kid’s Cupboard or donor’s choice.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Marcy Mortuarty, Ashland, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.