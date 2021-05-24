WAHOO – Nancy Beth Maack, 71, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2021 at South Haven in Wahoo. She was born on July 17, 1949 to Joyce (Biggerstaff) and Herman Jacobs.
Nancy grew up in Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School. Nancy studied elementary education and graduated from UNL. She and her amazing soulmate and partner in life, Neil Maack, shared four children together. Nancy taught second and third grade at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School until she retired. She touched the lives of many students, their families and the Ashland community. Nancy was crowned the Queen of Ashland in 2011 during the Stir-Up Days and will always be the queen of our hearts and family.
She is survived by her husband Neil Maack; children, Shannon Garner, Brian and Jamaree Maack, Jane and Sean Horner, Kelly and Greg Wiley; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Luke, Gunnar, Kennedy, Chloe, Elizabeth, Brody, Cooper, Harrison and Nora; her sisters and close family and friends.
The family will celebrate her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, memorials have been established to the University of Nebraska Medicine Oncology Department.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.