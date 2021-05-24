WAHOO – Nancy Beth Maack, 71, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2021 at South Haven in Wahoo. She was born on July 17, 1949 to Joyce (Biggerstaff) and Herman Jacobs.

Nancy grew up in Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School. Nancy studied elementary education and graduated from UNL. She and her amazing soulmate and partner in life, Neil Maack, shared four children together. Nancy taught second and third grade at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School until she retired. She touched the lives of many students, their families and the Ashland community. Nancy was crowned the Queen of Ashland in 2011 during the Stir-Up Days and will always be the queen of our hearts and family.