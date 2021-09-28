GREENWOOD – Muriel Jeanette Schiermann, 88, of Greenwood passed away Sept. 27, 2021. She was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Alvo to Dick and Muriel (Vickers) Fischer.

Family members include her daughters, Cheryl McVey of Shelbyville, Ky., Michelle “Mickey” (Cecil) Bullington and Jodi (LG) Dudley of Tryon; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Hoffman of Elmwood; sister-in-law, Phyllis Fischer of Lincoln and daughter-in-law, Gale Schiermann of Waverly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; son, Randall; brother, Lee Fischer; brother-in-law, Don Hoffman, and son-in-law Albert P. McVey Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 1 at Greenwood Christian Church from 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood Christian Church, 447 Elm St., Greenwood.

She will be interred in Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood Christian Church or Greenwood Library.

Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.